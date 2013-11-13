Football: Joliet Catholic out to end Montini’s run

Montini has ended Joliet Catholic’s dream three times in the past four seasons, twice in state championship games and last year in the semifinals.

All good things must come to end.

That’s the way Joliet Catholic has it figured. The Hilltoppers (10-1) are preparing for their next shot at the Broncos (11-0), whom they will visit in a 1 p.m. Saturday Class 5A quarterfinal.

“We’re about to take ’em down,” cornerback Danny Weis said after Saturday’s 45-8 victory over Kaneland.

“I’d love to play ’em right now,” fellow cornerback Brendan O’Brien said.

Weis and O’Brien are two reasons the Joliet Catholic camp believes this time could be different. They and the rest of the defensive unit has played at a higher level this season, the first for Jake Jaworski as defensive coordinator.

Montini remains an offensive juggernaut, averaging about 39 points per game. The Broncos faced one opponent all season that was not a playoff team and won 21-19 over Maine South in Week 1 and 34-6 at East St. Louis in Week 2. That’s how good they are.

However, this Hilltoppers defense is capable of bringing more resistance than the units of the last few years. And with left guard JB Butler back on the offensive line, Montini’s defense, which has dominated a majority of its foes, will be challenged as well.

“This is a special group of young men that we have,” Joliet Catholic coach Dan Sharp said. “I’m happy for them. I’m proud of our defense. Coach Jaworski and the defensive staff have that group as fine-tuned as it can be. You can just see how they hit, how they play against the great athletes they have faced all season.”

The defensive unit includes Xavier Hernandez, Nick Bolek, Anthony McInerney and Ken Aguirre in the trenches. Linebackers Kevin Jensen and Brad Krisch flank middle linebacker Mike Gruben, the leading tackler. Safeties Brandon Bolek and Jackson Shanklin join Weis and O’Brien in the secondary. Aguirre and Krisch are sophomores.

“We’ve gotten better as the year has gone on,” Weis said.

“You have to be physical. That’s the way we like to play,” O’Brien said.

Hernandez and Gruben both enjoyed unique moments of elation against Kaneland. Hernandez, who had recovered a fumble earlier in the third quarter, intercepted a pass that McInerney blocked into the air and returned it 43 yards for an apparent touchdown, only to have the return nullified by a block in the back.

Nick Borgra took care of that setback, going 51 yards on the next play for the touchdown.

After a personal foul on Kaneland, Joliet Catholic worked an onside kick late in the first half. Gruben caught the ball on the bounce, in stride, to give the Hilltoppers possession again. He may have gone all the way had the rules allowed an onside kick recovery to be advanced. Still, that led to Mike Ivlow’s fourth touchdown of the first half, a 16-yard run.

Defense, special teams and, of course, offense. Joliet Catholic will need the entire package to derail the four-time defending state champion. The Hilltoppers are primed to take their best shot.