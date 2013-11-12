Boys Basketball: Plainfield East’s Aaron Jordan a must-see in new season

Indiana coach Tom Crean has been in.

So have Matt Painter (Purdue), John Groce (Illinois), Chris Collins (Northwestern), Dan Muller (Illinois State) and Tavaras Hardy (Georgetown assistant and Providence graduate).

They all want to talk with Plainfield East junior guard Aaron Jordan, lay the groundwork for what they hope will be a commitment down the road.

IHSA boys basketball practice got under way around the state Monday, and eyes focused on Plainfield East.

The Bengals share the preseason area spotlight with Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Plainfield North, Providence and perhaps a couple of others. This may be the season area hoops enthusiasts have been waiting for a while to see.

Jordan, a 6-foot-41/2 shooting guard who averaged about 16 points as a sophomore, is a story unto himself.

“Nobody knew who Aaron was last year,” East coach Branden Adkins said. “Now we can’t go anywhere without people wanting to see him play. Even in the fall, there were great crowds that wanted to see him.

“People gravitate to him. Yet throughout the recruiting process, he has stayed very humble. He takes everything in stride. He’s a role model for our other kids. As talented as he is, he lets them know, ‘I still work hard.’ ”

“The guys on our team joke about the attention I’m getting,” Jordan said. “But it’s good. They support me all the way.”

Big Ten schools Indiana, Illinois, Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin have offered. So have Butler, Creighton and Xavier, among others — 16 in all, and sure to rise. Jordan’s decision likely will come after this season and before his AAU spring season begins.

Meanwhile, there’s the matter of helping make East the best it can be. The Bengals were 27-2 in their banner season of 2011-12. They were 12-16 last winter as Jordan helped lead a group that was young and had minimal varsity experience.

“These kids were thrown to the wolves early,” Adkins said. “Now we have the five starters back we ended the season with. The year of experience our seniors (starters Myles Ward, Nick Novak and Josh Smith and key reserve Tristin Esker) have will be critical. We have two sophomores (Jordan Reed and Elyjah Goss) and a freshman (Malik Binns). The sophomores are talented and the freshman we anticipate getting a lot of minutes eventually.”

And, they have Jordan, bigger and better than ever and “by far” the best shooter Adkins has coached.

“I grew an inch and a half and put on 12 pounds since last season,” Jordan noted.

His 48 percent shooting from three-point range as a sophomore? “I think that will probably improve.” The 81 percent mark from the free-throw line? “I missed too many last year.” His ballhandling? “It’s better. I’ll play some point, depending on the situation. Last year I made a conscious effort to get lower with my dribbling.”

The academics? “They’re good. I’m always in the books.”

“Aaron fits the bill as a dream kid,” Adkins said. “He’s skilled and his work ethic is off the charts. I’ve known him since he was in middle school, when he and his dad used to come in here to work on things.

“He’s gotten a lot of attention since last season, but you would never know there is anything different about him. He carries himself the same way. He brings common feedback — he’s a great kid who is very humble.”

He’s an ideal starting place for a new season of area boys basketball.