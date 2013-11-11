Goss: Paul Azinger to speak at Hilltopper Banquet in February

University of St. Francis Brown & Gold Night, Old Timers Baseball Association of Will County banquet, Joliet Township Boosters Night of Champions and ???

The grand slam of annual sports banquets in Joliet has been missing its fourth member for the last few years. Now it is back.

The Joliet Catholic Alumni Association is reviving the Hilltopper Banquet, scheduled for Feb. 13 in the school’s activity center. Sue (Georgantas) Gulas, in her final year as president of the association, has arranged what she believes will be a sold-out event.

Gulas graduated from St. Francis Academy in 1981, the same year her friends, Mark Grant and Terry Gannon, graduated from Joliet Catholic. Grant is the former major league pitcher who is color analyst for Padres telecasts on Channel 4 in San Diego. Gannon is a renowned sportscaster for The Golf Channel, ESPN, ABC and NBC.

“I asked Mark if he would be the emcee, and he said he would love to,” Gulas said. “I really appreciate him giving us his time. You know he will be more than the usual emcee. He is always fun.”

As for Gannon’s role, Gulas contacted him, and he arranged for her to speak with Paul Azinger, a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour who joined ESPN in 2010 as an analyst on golf telecasts. They reached an agreement, and he will be the featured speaker.

“Terry had a couple of choices, but he told me if I wanted a good speaker, someone with a presence who will tell good stories, Paul is your man,” Gulas said.

Azinger, winner of the 1993 PGA Championship, played on four Ryder Cup teams and was captain of the winning team in 2008. He is the author of the book “Cracking the Code: The Winning Ryder Cup Strategy.” He also authored “Zinger,” a book that details his career and successful battle with cancer.

Azinger received the Ben Hogan Award from the Golf Writers Association of America in 1995. In 2010, he released an iPhone app called “Golfplan” designed to help golfers improve their game.

Gulas is a regular at the Brown & Gold Night and Joliet Township Night of Champions. She said she is stealing ideas from those events to make this night special.

“I called (director of athletics) Dave Laketa at USF and asked him if they ever had a golfer as their guest speaker, and he said they didn’t,” Gulas said. “So I thought that was the direction I would go. Golf is big here.

“And Glen Marcum (president of the Joliet Township Boosters), he is one of my very oldest and best friends. I volunteer at his JT booster and District 86 grade school events even though I’m an SFA grad. What we won’t do for our best friends!”

Gulas said while the Joliet Catholic banquet is not new, it was time to bring back the speaker.

“The banquet changed over the years,” she said. “It used to be all men in suits and ties. It was basically a smoker. Most recently, we had the alumni awards and no speaker. The turnout was low. We tried other things that didn’t work.

“Over time, we kept hearing requests to bring back the banquet with a high-profile speaker. We’re doing it.”

The annual alumni awards will be presented at a separate dinner, not at the banquet.

Tickets are $50, or $500 for a table of 10. Cocktails are at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 7 and the program at 8. With the expected response, Gulas said it is wise to act soon. Tickets and sponsorships are available by emailing sbebar@jca-online.org or calling (815) 741-0500, Ext. 269.

The Joliet Catholic Alumni Association recently has donated to school lighting, Wi-Fi and classroom projects, to the Heritage Quad project and funded the annual Pat Quigley Scholarships.