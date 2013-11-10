Goss: A new defensive wrinkle thrown in by Marist helps derail Bolingbrook

Year in and year out, the Class 8A playoffs are a dogfight.

Anyone can beat anyone.

Bolingbook followers, who had cheered their Raiders through 10 consecutive victories, had reason to be concerned entering Friday night’s second-round match-up against Marist. Not only were the RedHawks scoring points virtually at will, their defense was getting better all the time.

In an ironic twist, Bolingbrook (10-1) suffered its first loss 21-7 largely because Marist’s defense stepped up, strategically and physically.

“Those son of a guns,” Raiders coach John Ivlow said. “They changed their defense to a 4-4. We had some stuff ready we thought could have hurt their 4-3, but we had to go with a different package when they played the 4-4.

“Touche. They won that battle.”

“The last four weeks, our defense has been tremendous, setting up great field position for our offense,” Marist coach Pat Dunne said. “They’ve been our heart and soul.”

It was Bolingbrook’s defense, however, that came in allowing a mere 6.7 points per game. The Raiders limited Marist to two offensive scores, the final coming on Nic Weishar’s 32-yard return of a Bolingbrook fumble.

The RedHawks were averaging 42.3 points. So the Bolingbrook defense — ends T.J. Lee and Eli Carbajal; tackles Micah Dew-Treadway and Bernard Flowers; linebackers Julian Huff, Tuf Borland and C.J. Clark; cornerbacks Cecil Nicholson and Armani McNulty; and safeties Parrker Westphal and Jacob Huff — met the challenge.

Nicholson’s interception in the third quarter put the Raiders in position to break the 7-all tie and take the lead, but it wasn’t to be. The issue was the other side of the ball, where Bolingbrook managed 177 total yards and committed two fourth-quarter turnovers.

“The bottom line is, you’ve got to put up more points,” Ivlow said. “Seven is our low for the year.”

The Raiders suffered a blow when they lost speedster Mike Valentine to a sprained ankle on his first carry early in the second quarter. The senior running back went for 28 yards and was about to break free when the 6-foot-6 Weishar dived and tackled him from behind at midfield.

“We definitely missed him (Valentine), but you have to keep going,” Ivlow said.

The outcome was a bitter pill for a Bolingbrook team that thought it had the means to duplicate the 2011 state championship. “They are a great team and obviously are well-coached,” Dunne said.

On this occasion, however, Marist deserved to win.

“Marist is solid,” Ivlow said. “From Game 1 to 9 and 10, they have grown and progressed.

“That 89 (Weishar, who is 6-foot-6, 230 pounds and will play at Notre Dame) is a man. Notre Dame is going to have fun with that kid. And (receiver) Flynn Nagel is another great player.”

Ivlow noted the RedHawks’ size on both sides of the ball.

“That’s a staple of teams in Catholic leagues, especially Chicago teams, those big horses up front,” he said.

Westphal, whose list of Division I offers is a mile long, concluded his four-year varsity career and walked away with head held high.

“We played well, we just didn’t like the outcome,” he said. “These guys are like my family. The guys coming back, they’ll keep moving forward and be good next year. They’ll be capable of winning state.”

Meanwhile, Westphal and the others who played their final game leave with fond memories.

“This is only the third team in school history to have an undefeated regular season,” Ivlow said. “Seven of them played on our state championship team in 2011. And looking at the positive side, 14 (starters) off this team will be back next year.”

The Raiders will be back. Count on it.