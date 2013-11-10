Football: Lincoln-Way East gets past Oswego East 57-40

Oswego East’s reward for a victory in its first playoff game was a date with perennial powerhouse Lincoln-Way East. Not only were the Griffins runners-up in Class 7A last season, but they have been in the postseason every year since 2001. Included in that run of success was a state 8A title in 2005.

But, more than tradition, Lincoln-Way East brought offensive balance to its Class 7A match-up in Oswego. Being able to both run and pass enabled the Griffins to pull away in the second quarter and breeze to a 57-40 triumph over the Wolves.

Next up for Lincoln-Way East (9-2) is a match-up with undefeated Edwardsville, a 42-0 victor over Bradley-Bourbonnais.

The Wolves appeared to be going toe-to-toe with the physical Griffins in the early going. A safety and a Jason Evans field goal put Oswego East (7-4) up 12-10 midway through the second period.

That’s when the Griffins took control, and in a sudden and dramatic way. On the first play after Evans’ field goal, Griffins quarterback Mike Weller hooked up with Austin Winkler on their favorite play, the wide receiver screen. Winkler got a block and sped 37 yards to put the visitors up for good, 17-12.

“We like to run the short pass because it’s a high-percentage play, and the linemen got downfield and made great blocks for me,” Winkler said.

For the rest of the half, Lincoln-Way East dominated with the help of Oswego East turnovers. After a Wolves fumble, Weller hit Colin O’Connell in the end zone from 10 yards out. Minutes later, Brian Casey’s three-yard run after a 52-yard pass play to John Zelenika made it 30-12. And a fumbled kickoff return led to another Weller to Winkler scoring connection, this time from nine yards out.

In a span of 5:25 just before halftime, the Griffins scored 27 points to grab total control.

“It took us a little while to get going — it was a different atmosphere today,” said Lincoln-Way East coach Rob Zvonar, who noted the game was the first his team had played on grass this season. “I’m proud of our offense. Defense was a little bit of a disappointment, but the name of the game at this time of year is to advance. Give Oswego East credit for continuing to battle.”

Both quarterbacks, Weller and Oswego East’s Tyler Kennedy, defied the strong winds to pass for a lot of yardage.

Weller went 13-of-26 for 254 yards and four touchdowns, three of them to Winkler (8 receptions, 159 yards).

Kennedy connected on 24 of 43 passes for 390 yards and five touchdowns, although one of his two interceptions was returned for a touchdown in the fourth period.

While both teams were able to air it out, the Griffins also ran for 241 yards on 34 carries. Jordan Wirtz ran for 182 yards on 22 carries, with 153 coming in the second half. Casey chipped in with 65 yards and three scores on the ground. Meanwhile, Oswego East managed only 35 yards on 18 carries against the stout Griffins front.

Branden Lowe was stalwart in defeat for the Wolves, catching nine passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. Davon Burrell added five catches for 60 yards and three scores.

For the Wolves, it was a season to celebrate the first taste of postseason and a playoff victory in their eighth season.

“We showed a lot of resiliency today,” Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. “It’s tough to lose this group of seniors because of the work they’ve put in, but they’ve laid the foundation for future success. The seniors will be able to walk into the gym and see a banner honoring their season.”