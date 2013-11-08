Football: Eric Michaelsen eager for next challenge as Lemont principal

Eric Michaelsen, highly successful as Lemont’s football coach the past 12 years, is moving up.

Michaelsen will become Lemont’s principal July 1, replacing Dr. Thomas Trengrove, who will retire June 30 after 21 years in the position.

“This is a professional goal that I have had for a while now,” said Michaelsen, 49 and a 1981 Lemont graduate. “When the opportunity came up, it was a good fit for me.”

Director of guidance at Lemont, Michaelsen was among three finalists to go through two rounds of interviews, and District 210 Superintendent Dr. Mary Ticknor recommended him. Michaelsen’s selection is expected to be formally approved by the District 210 Board of Education at its Nov. 18 meeting.

“Lemont High School is important to me. I love this school,” Michaelsen said. “I have the opportunity now to be involved in every part of it.”

On the football field, Michaelsen’s 12-year record was 106-33. The Indians, who finished 3-6 this season, won seven conference championships and made nine straight playoff appearances under his leadership. Included were six consecutive trips to the quarterfinals or beyond, highlighted by Class 6A state runner-up finishes in 2007 and ’08.

“I am very excited for Eric, that he has this opportunity to lead our school,” athletic director John Young said. “He is a person of great character. I knew that when I came here and met him in July of 2000.

“He has done a great job leading our football program, and in his guidance position, I have had the opportunity to work with him on a day-to-day basis. His shoes will be big ones to fill.”

Young said the search for a successor will begin after the Nov. 18 board meeting. Michaelsen noted that all of his assistant coaches have said they would like to remain on board.

“It will be an open search, but it is quite possible someone on staff will succeed Eric,” Young said. “He assembled an awesome group of teachers and coaches who are good for the kids and good for continuing the mission of our school.”

Michaelsen, who has been in coaching since he was a student-teacher in 1984, said he sees similarities between running a football program and running a school.

“Principals have to be organized,” he said. “They have to be able to work with adults, interact with parents. And, they have to develop relationships with students.

“Developing relationships with people absolutely is important, just like with football, so there is a carryover. I hope I can build relationships with even more students in the new position. I’ll have a chance to get out to more school activities. I’ll be able to see other fall sports, which I haven’t been able to do.”

Michaelsen earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education in 1985 from Concordia University (Ill.), where he also was a football letterman. He earned a master’s in school counseling from Eastern Michigan in 1990 and a master’s in educational leadership from Olivet Nazarene in 2007.

He returned to his alma mater as a social studies teacher in 1998 and served as a dean of students for three years and a guidance counselor for two years before being selected to lead the guidance department.

Michaelsen and his wife, Kim, reside in Lemont and are parents of three Lemont graduates: Sara (Michaelsen) Weeks (’07), Mary Michaelsen (’09) and Rebekah Michaelsen (’12).