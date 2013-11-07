Goss: Huff brothers bring their brand of toughness to Bolingbrook

Jacob Huff smiled at the thought of competing with his brothers, Julian and Jaden.

“Maybe it’s unsaid, but it’s there,” he said. “Even our mom looks at who had the best game and spoils them that week.”

Truth is, determining which Huff had “the best game” for unbeaten Bolingbrook on a given night is a chore. Jacob is a junior safety, his twin Julian is the left outside linebacker and senior Jaden is the fullback. All three are strong and can run.

“They are phenomenal players,” Raiders coach John Ivlow said. “Jaden is a four-year (varsity) guy, and Jacob and Julian will be three-year guys. They all have that toughness about them.

“The fullback is the heart and soul of our offense. That’s Jaden. Julian is so intense in practice that he takes it like a game situation. And Jacob is a great tackler, too.”

Uniform numbers 1 (Jaden), 2 (Jacob) and 3 (Julian) will be prominent when Bolingbrook (10-0) hosts high-powered Marist (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in Round 2 of the Class 8A playoffs.

“Marist is a great opportunity for us to grow as a team,” Julian said.

“We have a lot of talent on the defensive side,” Jacob added. “Marist’s offense is good, but we’ve stopped good offenses all season.”

The Raiders have allowed a meager 6.7 points per game, and the Huff twins are primary reasons.

Jaden Huff, the fullback on the Raiders’ 2011 state championship team, said the three brothers play off one another.

“My brothers and I trust each other,” he said. “We always make plays. We give each other a lot of constructive criticism.”

They’ll be up until 3 or 4 in the morning after a game, watching that game and future opponents on High School Cube.

“We want to hear what the announcers say about us, too,” Jaden said. “Julian competes with me on who watches the most.”

Bolingbrook games offer a challenge.

“It’s hard to sit down on the bench with the offense after a drive, listen to the coaches, but at the same time, try to see my brothers out there playing defense,” Jaden said. “I want to tell them if there’s something I see that they can do better.”

“We push each other to greater lengths,” Julian said. “It’s a brotherhood. That’s why our team is like a family.”

“Jaden has a certain level of respect on the team, and Julian and I are getting to that point,” Jacob said.

Not surprising, the Huffs have competed and starred in other sports during their young careers.

“They were tremendous baseball players,” Jaden said of his brothers. “I was great in basketball and ran track. They wrestled.”

“I made state in wrestling in eighth grade, but he (Jacob) didn’t quite get there,” Julian said. “We actually have played baseball longer than football. But football is our game now.”

Jaden Huff will continue his football career, perhaps at Indiana State or Eastern Illinois, though he is waiting to see what else develops. Julian and Jacob will be college players as well, level to be determined.

What is certain is the twins will miss their older brother.

“It’s surreal to think Jaden will be gone soon,” Julian said.

He’s not gone yet, however. Jaden has experienced winning a state championship game, and his brothers were there, having been promoted as freshmen for the playoffs.

“Not many guys on many teams can say they’ve been to state,” Jaden noted.

He added there are similarities and difference between the Raiders of 2013 and 2011.

“The defense is as good or better this year,” he said. “It’s definitely better statistically. The athletes are similar.

“Our offense does not turn it over as much, but at the same time, we don’t have (Illinois quarterback) Aaron Bailey, who was a home run hitter.”

Of course, the 2011 team had two freshman Huffs who studied their older brother. Here’s a scary thought for Bolingbrook’s future opponents: Three Huffs are better than one.