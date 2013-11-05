Goss: ‘Better’ feeling at Lincoln-Way East

A year ago, Lincoln-Way East lost the Class 7A state championship game to Glenbard West 10-8.

It was one of the best, hardest-hitting high school football wars you ever will see.

This year’s Lincoln-Way East team may not be as ballyhooed, but do not sell the Griffins short. Defensive tackle Scott Kresal, a two-year starter, said as much after Friday’s 31-0 victory over Plainfield East in the 7A opening round, which set up Saturday’s 1 p.m. clash at Oswego East.

“We’re always getting better,” Kresal said. “I do believe we can do something special in the playoffs. The last few games, we’ve been at that caliber again, where last year’s defense was. With the group we have, we can be as good or I think even better than last year before the playoffs are over.”

East (8-2) lost 24-21 to Homewood-Flossmoor and 12-3 to Bolingbrook, two of the best 8A teams in the state. The Griffins had a defensive issue or two in midseason — a 35-28 victory over Joliet West perhaps a prime example — but that was then.

“Our defensive mind-set was to dominate,” outside linebacker Louis Tiberi said after the Plainfield East shutout. “We went all out to do that. Our pass defense was better this game. We worked on that a lot in practice. We did well because everyone zoned in and worked hard.”

The Griffins stifled an offense, led by 6-foot-5 quarterback Cole Kotopka, that was explosive.

“He is a good player,” Tiberi said of Kotopka. “But what we preach is there are nothing but faceless opponents. We played with a lot of energy. I love doing our thing.”

Tiberi’s thing included scoring a rare touchdown. He scooped up an errant Bengals snap and took it 25 yards for an early score.

“This was my first touchdown since sophomore year on the sophomore team,” he said. “That time I scooped up a fumble on a kickoff and scored.”

Kresal is joined on the defensive line by Tyrone Suggs, Jeremy Suda and Sean Stewart. Luke Epich and Tony Emge are linebackers along with Tiberi. Jake Attar and Marcus Cosby are the safeties. Zach Hoffman and Jacob Johnson or Deeji Olaleye are the corners.

On the offensive side, East is different. The line is solid, with center Nick Allegretti the anchor. However, senior quarterback Jordan Wirtz moved to running back in Week 9 and junior Mike Weller took over at quarterback.

“Jordan had a heck of a season,” coach Rob Zvonar said. “But we were banged up at running back and we knew his athleticism. Mike came on throwing the ball late in the year. And really, Mike and Jordan were neck and neck all year at quarterback. We got them both on the field in Week 9.”

Weller connected with seven receivers and completed 18-of-29 passes for 224 yards against Plainfield East. Wirtz became a workhorse, rushing 19 times for 98 yards in addition to catching two passes for 68 yards, one a screen that he took 58 yards for a touchdown.

When playoff teams are assessed, playoff points (opponent victories) and/or how many playoff teams you faced often are used as telltale signs of preparedness. Lincoln-Way East had 38 points, which is fair, but met only three playoff teams in the regular season.

In this case, that means nothing. The Griffins went 15 rounds with Homewood-Flossmoor and Bolingbrook and will be prepared however long they last.

“The Bolingbrook game taught us a lot,” Kresal said. “It brought us up a notch.”

Had Oswego East lost last week at Belleville West in Round 1, as many expected, the Griffins would have trekked to Belleville this week before possibly visiting unbeaten Edwardsville in the quarterfinals. Now at least one lengthy trip is off the boards.

Or does that matter?

As Kresal said: “Wherever we play, we look at it that it’s our house.”