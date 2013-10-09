Football: Jordan Brown on the ball for Joliet West

Joliet West running back Jordan Brown responded to the challenge.

“We challenged J.B. big-time this week,” Tigers coach Jason Aubry said after Saturday’s 35-28 SouthWest Suburban Blue loss to Lincoln-Way East. “He’s been struggling a little bit. We brought him in and watched film.

“We said, ‘You’re a senior captain. Is this the way you think you should be playing?’ He came out here and stepped it right up.”

Brown rushed for 129 yards in 20 carries, scored on runs of 2, 49 and 22 yards. He lost a potential 38-yard touchdown scoring run on a holding penalty. He and his teammates came close to capturing one of West’s biggest victories in a long time.

The Tigers (2-4, 0-4) must beat Stagg, Joliet Central and Lockport the last three weeks to be a playoff team for the first time.

“Absolutely, our defense did some good things, too,” Aubry said when asked about that side of the ball. “We lost 35-28, but this wasn’t some average team we played, this was Lincoln-Way East, and the whole game was right there for us.”

Andrew Gray returns

The Lincoln-Way West defense had been missing an important piece. Although safety Andrew Gray is not yet 100 percent, he returned Friday for the Warriors’ 22-20 win over Bradley.

Gray suffered a partially torn knee ligament on the second play Week 1 against Sycamore. He played a few more plays that night before exiting and had not played since.

“Andrew is a great player, and so is his brother Alex (a linebacker),” West coach Dave Ernst said. “We’re better with him in there.”

West (5-1, 3-1) visits Lincoln-Way North (6-0, 4-0) on Friday.

Bravo update

As if Joliet Catholic did not have enough injury issues in the offensive unit, the Hilltoppers’ special teams took a major hit when outstanding kicker Brian Bravo was roughed on an extra point during Friday’s 22-21 loss to St. Patrick and suffered an injured right knee.

Bravo will not play Friday at Carmel. How much more he will miss, if any, will be determined when results of an MRI are in.

Player of the Week

Marcus Edwards, of Plainfield North, is the Herald-News Player of the Week.

The sophomore running back ran for 406 yards on 50 carries and scored three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 31-19 Southwest Prairie victory over Romeoville.