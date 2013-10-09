Football: Lincoln-Way East in bounce-back mode

When Lincoln-Way East practiced last week for Saturday’s SouthWest Suburban Blue battle at Joliet West, the Griffins were in an unfamiliar position.

How do you respond to a defeat? The previous week, Homewood-Flossmoor beat East 24-20.

“It was the first time since 2010 that we had practice after a loss,” coach Rob Zvonar said after the Griffins’ 35-28 victory over West. “I thought we would come out like a wounded animal and fight really hard. We didn’t see that, unfortunately.”

East (5-1, 3-1) lost to Wheaton North 32-20 in Week 2 in 2010. The previous time the Griffins had lost a Blue game was Week 7 in 2009, when they fell 46-24 to Bolingbrook.

“We were fortunate to get out of here with a win,” said Zvonar, who credited Joliet West for taking the game to the Griffins. “We got it, but not in the manner we’re accustomed to.”

“It’s tough to come in here and not play to the best of our ability,” said Illinois-bound senior center Nick Allegretti, a three-year starter. “On the positive side, we still got a win.

“We made a lot of mistakes when we lost to H-F, but H-F is a talented team that could make a run at the 8A state championship.”

East has been to the playoffs under Zvonar every year of the school’s existence. The run began in 2001 and includes a state championship in 2005 and a runner-up finish last year. Zvonar’s record at the school is 120-28.

When a program has that sort of continuing success, expectations are high every year. But when you look closer, there is a major difference between the 2012 and 2013 Griffins. All-everything quarterback Tom Fuessel has moved on to Northwestern.

“We had Tommy last year,” Allegretti said. “He could tuck the ball away and go all the way on any play.

“This year we have to grind out every play. It’s different, but it’s good for us as offensive linemen. I’m proud to block for the guys we have.”

They include Fuessel’s successor, senior Jordan Wirtz. He may not be Fuessel, but who is? Also a running threat, Wirtz has completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 758 yards and nine touchdowns.

He began as the second-team quarterback last year, got into the opening game, broke his arm and missed the rest of the season. However, he took advantage of his situation.

“I was able to get a good learning experience from one of the greatest quarterbacks Lincoln-Way East has had,” Wirtz said of watching and talking with Fuessel.

Wirtz said offensive coordinator Joel Pallissard encourages him to run with the ball when he has the opportunity.

“But sometimes I go through my reads and don’t make the right reads and then I have to run with it,” he said. “I won’t see the receiver I should have seen, at the time I should have seen him.”

East still is a beast, but Wirtz and his teammates know they have things to fix. They feel a sense of urgency, with Sandburg and Bolingbrook the next two weeks and the playoffs a few weeks away.

“It’s not like a Major League Baseball season with 162 games,” Zvonar said. “We play nine games, so we have to get things corrected now.”