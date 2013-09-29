Goss: Cameron Stingily comes out of nowhere to run for Northern Illinois

When Northern Illinois recruited Cameron Stingily out of Romeoville, it was as a linebacker, though he also excelled at running back.

He briefly played in five NIU games in 2010, his freshman year. He redshirted in 2011 and began the process of relearning running back. After a 2012 sophomore season when he carried once for four yards, he seemed to be an afterthought.

Last offseason, however, the 244-pound Stingily impressed to the point where earned the starting job at tailback. On Sept. 21, in his breakout game, he carried 21 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-39 victory over Eastern Illinois.

Entering Saturday’s game at Purdue, he had 238 yards and three touchdowns and was averaging 5.2 per carry. He was the unbeaten Huskies’ second-leading ground gainer behind — who else? — quarterback Jordan Lynch, who had 432 yards in three games.

But that’s not all for the Romeoville-NIU connection. Perez Ford, a 218-pound sophomore defensive end, entered Saturday leading the Huskies with 31/2 sacks. He had 10 tackles (6 solo) and had forced a fumble and recovered one.

Senior Dominique Ware (Plainfield North), a graduate student, also contributes. He plays safety in nickel situations and had 12 tackles (10 solo).

The NIU stories are among many in major college football involving former area standouts. Here is a sampling.

Colorado State: Sophomore Kapri Bibbs (Plainfield North) has rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 27 yards.

Illinois: Sophomore Josh Ferguson (Joliet Catholic) entered Saturday with 125 rushing yards and seven receptions for 185 yards. Freshman quarterback Aaron Bailey (Bolingbrook), used in the Wildcat, had six rushes for 20 yards and two scores.

Defensively, freshman lineman Robbie Bain (Bolingbrook) and backs B.J. Bello (Lincoln-Way West) and Nick Forzley (Lemont) have seen some playing time.

Northwestern: Freshman running back Malin Jones (Joliet Catholic) has three carries and now is playing more at H-back. Jones and running back Tim Hanrahan (Providence) contribute on special teams. Receiver Tom Fuessel (Lincoln-Way East) and offensive linemen Tyler Lancaster (Plainfield East) and Blake King (Minooka) are redshirting as freshmen.

USC: Freshman tailback Ty Isaac (Joliet Catholic) has four carries for 22 yards and is playing some special teams.

Western Illinois: Junior linebacker Kevin Kintzel (Lincoln-Way West) was selected to the College Football Performance Awards Honorable Mention list for the second time after his performance Sept. 14 at Minnesota. In four games, he has 21 tackles (12 solo), with 11/2 sacks, an interception, forced fumble and a recovery.

Leathernecks senior offensive tackle Jeff Lindsey (Bolingbrook) is a multiyear starter.

Eastern Illinois: Senior defensive backs Pete Houlihan (Providence) and Alex McNulty (Bolingbrook) are regulars. Through four games, Houlihan had 19 tackles (15 solo) with an interception. McNulty had 14 tackles with two interceptions.

Illinois State: Freshman quarterback Blake Winkler (Lincoln-Way East) led a 31-17 win over Abilene Christian last week in his first collegiate start. In two games, he is 26-for-36 passing for 345 yards and three touchdowns and has rushed for a net of 37 yards.

Sophomore linebacker Pat Meehan (Lincoln-Way East) has 21 tackles (9 solo), two for loss and one sack. Senior safety Ezra Thomspon (Lincoln-Way East) has 13 tackles (4 solo).

Bowling Green: Junior defensive tackle Zach Colvin (Minooka) is No. 2 on the depth chart but was a potential starter Saturday. He had six tackles (4 solo) and two for loss through three games.

LSU: Freshman Ethan Pocic (Lemont) is the No. 2 center and has seen some action after bidding to start.

Harvard: Sophomore linebacker Matt Koran (Joliet West) made three tackles in a 42-20 season-opening win at San Diego.

Buffalo: In three games, junior linebacker Jake Stockman (Joliet Catholic) has six tackles (4 solo), two for loss and one sack.

Purdue: Freshman defensive end Evan Panfil (Lincoln-Way Central) is redshirting.

Notre Dame: Freshman offensive lineman Colin McGovern (Lincoln-Way West) may redshirt.