Football: For Joliet West’s Anthony DiNardo, injury scare a bad finish

Joliet West fans received a scare in the final minute of Saturday’s 36-28 SouthWest Suburban Blue Homecoming loss to Sandburg. Senior quarterback Anthony DiNardo was steamrolled on a sack by Eagles defensive end Matt Taylor, fumbled and was shaken up and tended to on the field. But he is OK.

“It was helmet to helmet and I got hit on the side of my jaw,” DiNardo said. “It’s fine.”

The fumble rolled down the field, and although West lineman Ethan Bohanek recovered, the Tigers lost 29 yards, from the Sandburg 8 to the 37. By rule, DiNardo had to sit out one play. Backup Mitch Dolak entered and tried to make a play but his pass was intercepted by Dan Trentacoste to effectively end the game.

DiNardo completed 33-of-56 passes for 461 yards and four touchdowns. On the play before the sack, he scrambled away from pressure on a fourth-and-10 and flew two extra yards at the sideline to make the first down by half the length of the ball.

Then to have to sit out on the key play and have the game end as it did, DiNardo said, “It really sucks.”

West (2-2, 0-2) must face Bolingbrook and Lincoln-Way East the next two weeks, so the sledding will not get easier for a while.

Joliet Catholic shutout

For Joliet Catholic fans wondering after Saturday’s stunning 42-0 East Suburban Catholic victory at Nazareth when the Hilltoppers previously pitched a shutout, the answer is last season in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs, when they blanked Elmwood Park 58-0.

However, although that was in the playoffs, Elmwood Park was no Nazareth.

“In my three years (starting on varsity), Nazareth is the best all-around game we’ve played,” Joliet Catholic offensive guard/defensive lineman JB Butler said.

Nazareth was coming off a 42-37 loss in Week 3 to highly regarded Marist, which will visit Joliet Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium. The Hilltoppers (4-0, 2-0) blanked St. Viator in the second half of a 35-20 victory in Week 3, so they are working on a string of six shutout quarters under a defensive staff that includes first-year coordinator Jake Jaworski and three other former defensive coordinators.

Player of the Week

Niko Messino, of Joliet West, is the Herald-News Football Player of the Week.

Messino, a senior wide receiver, caught 12 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns and grabbed a 2-point conversion pass in the Tigers’ 36-28 SouthWest Suburban Blue loss to Sandburg.