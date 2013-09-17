Prep Roundup for the Herald-News for Sept. 17, 2013

High Schools MONDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS GOLF Beecher 188, Peotone 198 Plainfield Central 175, Plainfield East 179 Plainfield South 175, Romeoville 205

BOLINGBROOK TRIANGULAR Lockport 160, Lincoln-Way East 166, Bolingbrook 176

SENECA QUADRANGULAR Reed-Custer 176, Seneca 186, Dwight co-op 189, Hinckley-Big Rock 234

GIRLS GOLF Joliet Township co-op 197, Bolingbrook 230 Lemont 171, Riverside-Brookfield 251 Lincoln-Way Central 198, Lincoln-Way North 211 Lincoln-Way East 183, Bradley 204 Lockport 197, Stagg 200 Providence 181, Minooka 186 Rosary 169, Plainfield South 174

BOYS SOCCER Carmel 5, Joliet Catholic 3 Illiana Christian 4, Lincoln-Way Central 1 Lincoln-Way West 6, Peotone 0 Marist 3, Providence 1 Minooka 1, Joliet West 0 Morton 3, Joliet Central 0 Plainfield Central 4, Oswego East 1

GIRLS TENNIS Fenwick 4, Providence 1 Lincoln-Way Central 3, Marian Catholic 2 Lincoln-Way East 6, Plainfield South 1 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Joliet Central d. Kankakee 25-19, 25-23 Peotone d. Clifton Central 23-25, 25-18, 25-20 Plainfield Central d. Romeoville 25-21, 25-21 Providence d. Queen of Peace 25-15, 25-17

TUESDAY’S EVENTS

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Minooka at Oswego, 5:30 p.m. Plainfield Central at Plainfield South, 5:30 p.m. Plainfield East at Oswego East, 5:30 p.m. Plainfield North at Romeoville, 5:30 p.m. Evergreen Park at Lemont, 6 p.m. Morris at Kaneland, 6 p.m. Gardner-South Wilmington at Newark, 6:30 p.m. Reed-Custer at Manteno, 6:30 p.m. Coal City at Sandwich, 6:45 p.m. Herscher at Dwight, 7 p.m. Peotone at Wilmington, 7 p.m. Westmont at Seneca, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER Bolingbrook at Benet, 4:30 p.m. Peotone at Coal City, 4:30 p.m. Reed-Custer at Wilmington, 4:30 p.m. Rochelle at Morris, 4:30 p.m. Lemont at Bremen, 6 p.m. Romeoville at Plainfield North, 6:15 p.m. Providence at Brother Rice, 7 p.m.

PEPSI SHOWDOWN (Consolation bracket) Niles West at Plainfield Central, 5 p.m. West Chicago at Plainfield East, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF Andrew at Lincoln-Way West, 3:30 p.m. Benet, Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 3:30 p.m. Peotone at Seneca, 4 p.m. Plano at Reed-Custer, 4 p.m. Rochelle at Morris, 4 p.m. Tinley Park at Lemont, 4 p.m. Dwight at Sandwich, 4:15 p.m. Lincoln-Way Central, Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way North at Lockport, 4:15 p.m. Bolingbrook, Minooka at Joliet Township co-op, 4:30 p.m. Lincoln-Way East at Bradley, 4:30 p.m. Lisle at Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF Joliet Township co-op, Beecher at Joliet Catholic, 4 p.m. Lemont at Lisle, 4 p.m. Minooka at Plainfield Central, 4 p.m. Plainfield East at Romeoville, 4 p.m. Dwight at Sandwich, 4:30 p.m. GIRLS TENNIS Lockport at Bolingbrook, 4 p.m. Plainfield East at Plainfield Central, 4 p.m. Romeoville at Plainfield South, 4 p.m. Lincoln-Way Central at Andrew, 4:30 p.m. Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m. Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 4:30 p.m. Morris at Yorkville, 4:30 p.m. Oak Forest at Lemont, 4:30 p.m. Plainfield North at Minooka, 4:30 p.m. Providence at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m. Stagg at Joliet West co-op, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY Lemont, Reavis, Tinley Park at T.F. South, 4:30 p.m. Gardner-South Wilmington Invitational (at Dwight Country Club), 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY Lemont, Reavis, Tinley Park at T.F. South, 4:30 p.m. Gardner-South Wilmington Invitational (at Dwight Country Club), 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING Lemont at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m. Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way North, 5 p.m.