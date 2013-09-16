Goss: Minooka’s Mike Foltynewicz growing as pitcher in Houston Astros organization

When the Houston Astros selected Mike Foltynewicz out of Minooka in the first round, as the 19th overall pick, of the 2010 Major League Baseball free-agent draft, skeptics voiced their opinion.

Drafting a high school pitcher No. 1 is risky.

But after the season Foltynewicz recently completed at Double-A Corpus Christi, even the most ardent doubters may admit the Astros were wise.

“In my mind, I did all I could this season,” Foltynewicz said last week, shortly before playing a round of golf with his dad at a local course. “I feel I had a great year and proved myself to a lot of people.”

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander pitched a perfect inning in the Texas League All-Star Game. He started Game 1 in Corpus Christi’s first (and only) playoff series and allowed one run in seven innings. The Hooks won in extra innings.

“The opportunity to start the first playoff game was exciting,” Foltynewicz said. “It made me proud, made me feel like I’ve come a long way. I did pretty well that day, too. It was cool my mom got down there to see it.”

After a brief stint at A-Advanced Lancaster to begin 2013, Foltynewicz spent most of the season at Corpus Christi, where he went 5-3 with a 2.87 ERA and averaged nearly a strikeout an inning.

Even better than his numbers, he has learned how to pitch. And, he still is young; he’ll turn 22 in October.

“The whole thing about pitching is mental,” Foltynewicz said. “I credit the Astros and who they brought in to teach that. Gary Ruby, our pitching coach, had me thinking like a major league pitcher.

“When I was 18, I was throwing instead of pitching. I had to learn (that) these guys can hit no matter how hard you throw. I had to learn to command my pitches, throw off-speed pitches at any time in the count and come inside a lot more.”

Everyone who watches big-league baseball on television or listens to games on radio has heard those principals expounded. Foltynewicz is putting them into practice.

The radar guns say his fastball regularly hits 100 mph. It has been clocked as high as 103. However, the guys with the lumber can hit heat.

“I throw 94 to 96 sometime,” Foltynewicz said. “I don’t have to throw 97 to 100 every pitch. Sometimes an off-speed pitch will get it done. But it’s nice to know the hundred is in my back pocket if I need it.

“The Texas League was good this year. The hitters were good, and I was able to get guys out. I think four runs was the high I gave up.”

Foltynewicz throws a slider, curve and changeup along with the fastball.

“I worked hard on the slider last offseason and it was working at the beginning of the season,” he said. “Then it slipped away a little and I started using the change a lot. When hitters are geared for the fastball, you have to use the change, have that thought in the back of their minds.”

Giddyup on the fastball has been a constant.

“I was throwing 95 to 98 even in spring training,” he said. “My arm felt good when I was at Lancaster, then when I went to Corpus, I think there was extra adrenaline. We used the piggyback rotation before the All-Star break, where you knew you were going to pitch only four or five innings, and that helped, too.”

Foltynewicz may not be major league-ready yet, but when the Astros’ future staff is ballyhooed, he is in the equation.

“I ended this season on a high note and have confidence in all my pitches now,” he said. “Whether I go to minor league or major league camp next spring, I have to do what I can and the rest will take care of itself.”