Goss: Allie Quigley does her part, helps Sky reach playoffs

Chicago Sky coach Pokey Chatman describes reserve guard Allie Quigley as a “good egg.”

In every way imaginable.

Sure, the Joliet native and 2004 Joliet Catholic graduate would have liked to average more than 9.4 minutes per game in her first season with the Sky, which was the case entering this weekend’s final two games of the regular WNBA season.

As a lifelong scorer, a three-point shooter, she would have liked to average more than 3.9 points, with a high of 14.

But the Sky is in the playoffs for the first time in its eight-year history as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. And for all her experiences at DePaul and professionally in Europe and the WNBA, Quigley calls the Sky “one of the closest teams I have been on.

“Winning always makes life better, but there still are so many jealousies that can happen. Luckily, we have no problems. Everyone is happy with one another.”

Combine that with an opportunity to contribute nightly (she’s played in every game) in a 12-team league with 132 total roster spots, with family and friends watching, and Quigley, 27, is living the dream.

“It’s amazing to look up in the stands, see everyone from home and see them after the games,” she said. “It’s like college again. I’ve been on this ride since I was 5 years old. Sometimes I forget, since I’ve been doing it for so long, how lucky I am.

“In the past, I was cut a few times here and there. I am enjoying every single day here. I’ve gotten an opportunity and have taken advantage of it. Our team is doing so well (23-9 entering the weekend). I’m so happy for the players who were here for a few years.”

“Allie has a pleasant, appreciative, hard-working personality and it’s infectious,” Chatman said. “People see that, whether she is getting minutes or not.”

The 5-foot-10 Quigley said other teams attempted to transition her to point guard in addition to shooting guard. Circumstances dictated that Chatman use Quigley more in that role, and she has taken to it.

“It makes me more diverse,” Quigley said. “I like it more now. I’m more comfortable. My ballhandling has gotten much better. People who have watched me all my life, like my family, have said that.”

Her sister, Sam, the women’s basketball coach at University of St. Francis, was among the nation’s best point guards, the epitome of a coach on the court, when she was at DePaul. Allie says she never will be the point guard Sam was and welcomes sisterly advice.

The Sky became interested in Quigley when Chatman and assistant Christi Sides (Tree Rollins also is an assistant) “saw me play overseas. I feel they believe in me.”

“Allie is one of the best shooters around,” Chatman said. “Get her open, she knocks it down. She is playing some point, too. She’s a mature player who is always ready. I like that.”

Quigley, who owns dual citizenship (also Hungarian) and has a contract to play in Krakow, Poland, beginning 10 to 12 days after the Sky completes the playoffs, sees her role as providing “an offensive spark and energy off the bench. I’m a positive person, and what I do shows I care.”

The WNBA is more physical than overseas. To counter that, “I’ve learned to use the tricks of the trade,” Quigley said. “Use my quickness and strength as best I can, plus being smart and staying on top of it, thinking ahead.”

The Sky will face Washington or Indiana in the opening round of the playoffs, with Atlanta also an East qualifier. The first two rounds are best-of-3, the finals best-of-5.

Quigley previously played with Phoenix, San Antonio, Indiana and Seattle and has had a taste of the playoffs. Whatever playoff games the Sky has at Allstate Arena, rest assured Quigley’s mom, Chris, stepdad, Don Strle, sister, Sam, and brothers Ryan and Jake, will be there with friends from home.

Whether sneaking a glance into the crowd or meeting them afterward, she will be reminded “how lucky I am.”