Town Crier: Dec. 26, 2018

CORTLAND

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Pokémon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 26

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Workshop Wednesday: Make a 3-D Snowman

Times: 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 26

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Design a snowman using TinkerCAD. Participants must be age 12 or older. Ages 10 and 11 can attend with an assisting accompanying adult.

Orientación de uso de la Biblioteca

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 26

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Learn how to get a library card, the location of Spanish materials and how to access the computers. The class will be given in Spanish.

Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Time: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Dates: Thursday, Dec. 27

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Free Movie Showing: "Olaf's Frozen Adventure"

Times and dates: 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, and 10 to noon Saturday, Dec. 29

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or thereaw@dkpl.org

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

King’s Table: Chess Club

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays and Fridays

Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Free Movie Showing: "Sgt. Stubby, an American Hero"

Times: 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Dec. 28

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Behind the Scenes

Time: 3 to 4 p.m.

Date: Friday, Dec. 28

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568

Ages 9 to 17 can watch all of the recorded performances of the library’s acting clubs this year.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 2-4

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 2

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Little Learners and Craft

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 2

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 2

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

League of Women Voters Meeting

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 2

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.lwvil.org

Blues Jam Session

Time: 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 2

Place: Fatty’s Pub and Grill, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway

Information: kishwaukeebluesgroup@gmail.com

GENOA

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Jan. 4

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger

Information: 815-784-5967

SYCAMORE

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and dates: Noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

This program is for children ages 3 to 6.

Teen Craft Night

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 26

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Ages 12 to 17 can create a unique craft. Sign-up required.

Anxiety Support Group

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.

Information: info@bradencenter.com

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.

Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.

Information: 815-895-1900

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Stories and Songs with Bruce

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Friday, Dec. 28

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

DeKalb Area Creative Writers

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Dec. 28

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500