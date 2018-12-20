Town Crier: Dec. 26, 2018

CORTLAND
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Pokémon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 26
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Workshop Wednesday: Make a 3-D Snowman
Times: 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 26
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Design a snowman using TinkerCAD. Participants must be age 12 or older. Ages 10 and 11 can attend with an assisting accompanying adult.
Orientación de uso de la Biblioteca
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 26
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Learn how to get a library card, the location of Spanish materials and how to access the computers. The class will be given in Spanish.
Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Time: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Dates: Thursday, Dec. 27
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Free Movie Showing: "Olaf's Frozen Adventure"
Times and dates: 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, and 10 to noon Saturday, Dec. 29
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or thereaw@dkpl.org
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
King’s Table: Chess Club
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays and Fridays
Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Free Movie Showing: "Sgt. Stubby, an American Hero"
Times: 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Dec. 28
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Behind the Scenes
Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Date: Friday, Dec. 28
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568
Ages 9 to 17 can watch all of the recorded performances of the library’s acting clubs this year.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 2-4
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 2
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Little Learners and Craft
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 2
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 2
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
League of Women Voters Meeting
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 2
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.lwvil.org
Blues Jam Session
Time: 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 2
Place: Fatty’s Pub and Grill, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway
Information: kishwaukeebluesgroup@gmail.com
GENOA
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Jan. 4
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger
Information: 815-784-5967
SYCAMORE
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and dates: Noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
This program is for children ages 3 to 6.
Teen Craft Night
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 26
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Ages 12 to 17 can create a unique craft. Sign-up required.
Anxiety Support Group
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.
Information: info@bradencenter.com
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.
Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.
Information: 815-895-1900
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Stories and Songs with Bruce
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Friday, Dec. 28
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
DeKalb Area Creative Writers
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Dec. 28
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500