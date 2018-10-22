Town Crier: Oct. 24, 2018

CORTLAND

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Pokémon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Hospital Drive

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Needle Workers

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Teacher in the Library

Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 267-275-6950

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-758-5432

After School Program

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 630-362-5856 or 779-400-5886

Tuesday Movie

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice

Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road

Information: Text 815-786-4436

Orientación de uso de la Biblioteca

Time: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 24

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Microsoft Excel: Tips and Tricks

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 24

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Sign-up begins 15 minutes before class.

Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com

Read-in Event: "The Fourteenth of September"

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 25

Place: NIU, Altgeld Hall Room 315

Information: www.ritadragonette.com

Hear Rita Dragonette read from her book, listen to a panel discussion about the Vietnam War, ask questions and have a copy of the book signed.

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

King’s Table: Chess Club

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays and Fridays

Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com

Downtown DeKalb Trick-or-Treating

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 25

Place: Downtown DeKalb

Information: 815-756-6306 or www.downtowndekalb.org

Panel Discussion: "The Fourteenth of September"

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 25

Place: NIU, Cole Hall Room 100

Information: www.ritadragonette.com

Author Rita Dragonette will host a panel discussion. NIU faculty and alumni on campus during the Vietnam War and current NIU faculty and students are invited.

Spooktacular Potluck Dinner

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 25

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Bring a dish to pass and wear a Halloween costume for the contest. RSVP to attend.

Anime-Manga Club: Anime Taboo

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 25

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-505-8569 or 815-756-9568, ext. 3400

Sound Studio Orientation

Times and dates: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

NIU STEMfest and Northern Illinois Mini Maker Faire

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27

Place: NIU Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb

Information: www.stemfest.niu.edu

Medicare Made Clear

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Assistive and Accessible Technology Workshop

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org

Gisela Guzman, NIU Rehabilitation Counseling graduate student, and Aziz Zeidieh, NIU Media Studies major and professional photographer/film editor, will discuss low- and high-tech assistive technology for people with disabilities.

Free Community Meal

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 28

Place: First United Methodist Church, 321 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-6301

350Kishwaukee

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Monday, Oct. 29

Place: Bilder Room, DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.350kishwaukee.org

Free Halloween Concert

Times: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 30

Place: Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, NIU

Information: 815-756-3728 or www.kishorchestra.org

The 5:30 pm program is shorter and geared to children. The 7:30 p.m. program will have additional music. Children may trick-or-treat inside the NIU Music Building from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Concert attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.

Richard Jenkins Film Series

Time: 7 p.m.

Dates: Tuesday, Oct. 30

Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.

Cost: $8 adults, $6 students and seniors

Information: www.egyptiantheatre.org

GENOA

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: www.kish-calendar.nm.org

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Hand and Foot

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-785-5967

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

AWANA Club

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursdays through May 10

Place: First Baptist Church, 316 Sycamore St.

Cost: $25 annually

Information: 815-761-8064

Trunk-or-Treat

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Oct. 26

Place: Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 N. State Road

Information: 815-784-2522

Kids of all ages welcome. Games and activities will be held in fellowship hall. Chili, hot dogs, Fritos, hot chocolate and cider will be for sale.

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Halloween Happenings

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27

Place: Chamberlain Park, 400 E. Second St.

Information: 815-784-5612

The event will feature a costume contest, games, petting zoo, popcorn, face painting, wagon rides, bounce houses, cider and a balloon artist.

KIRKLAND

The Couch Coins Live Performance

Time: 7 to 11 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27

Place: DeBenedetto’s Restaurant & Bar, 414 Main St.

Information: 815-217-2282

Dancing, drinks and food. There will be a costume contest with awards for three best costumes.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

Jeff Keicher Meet and Greet

Time: Noon

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 24

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Jewel Osco/Polypharmacy

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Date: Monday, Oct. 29

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Polypharmacy is the simultaneous use of multiple drugs to treat a single ailment. A pharmacist from Jewel/Osco will help educate and review medications.

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Morning Mingle

Time: 9 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

Diabetes Workshop

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Mondays through Nov. 26

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Topics include exercise, nutrition, medication management, preventing and delaying complications and working with health care providers.

Crafters’ Corner

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.

Tai Chi

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

57th Annual Sycamore Pumpkin Fest

Dates: Wednesday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 28

Place: Downtown Sycamore

Information: www.sycamorepumpkinfestival.com

Wednesday’s events include the decorated pumpkin check-in and drop-off from 4 to 9 p.m. at the courthouse lawn and the giant cake-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. The Teen Carnival and Kiddie Carnival will run from noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Historic Homes Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, the Pumpkin Run will begin at 9:05 a.m. at the Armory and the Pumpkin Festival Parade will kick off at 1 p.m.

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Teen Craft Night

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 24

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Sign-up required.

Downtown Sycamore Trick-or-Treating

Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 24

Place: Downtown Sycamore

Information: www.discoversycamore.com

Anxiety Support Group

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.

Information: info@bradencenter.com

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Business Builders’ Breakfast

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 25

Place: Sweet Dream Desserts and Catering, 1969B DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com

Walking Club

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Yarn Barn

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55 Sycamore, 480 Airport Road

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Chair Yoga

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Thursday, Oct. 25

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Stories and Songs with Bruce

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Friday, Oct. 26

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500 ext. 131

Craft Show

Times and dates: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-758-5542

Food concession open during the show. Parking is free.

Jewel Osco/Polypharmacy

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Date: Monday, Oct. 29

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Polypharmacy is the simultaneous use of multiple drugs to treat a single ailment. A pharmacist from Jewel/Osco will help educate and review medications.

Trick-or-Treating at the Grand Victorian

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 31

Place: The Grand Victorian Independent & Assisted Living Community, 1440 Somonauk St.

Information: 815-895-1900

WATERMAN

Pumpkin Train

Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28

Place: Waterman & Western Railroad, 435 S. Birch St.

Information: 630-360-6523

Free pumpkin to every passenger with a paid ticket.