Town Crier: Oct. 24, 2018

CORTLAND
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Pokémon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Hospital Drive
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Needle Workers
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Teacher in the Library
Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 267-275-6950
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-758-5432
After School Program
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 630-362-5856 or 779-400-5886
Tuesday Movie
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
Orientación de uso de la Biblioteca
Time: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 24
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Microsoft Excel: Tips and Tricks
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 24
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Sign-up begins 15 minutes before class.
Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com
Read-in Event: "The Fourteenth of September"
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 25
Place: NIU, Altgeld Hall Room 315
Information: www.ritadragonette.com
Hear Rita Dragonette read from her book, listen to a panel discussion about the Vietnam War, ask questions and have a copy of the book signed.
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
King’s Table: Chess Club
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays and Fridays
Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com
Downtown DeKalb Trick-or-Treating
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 25
Place: Downtown DeKalb
Information: 815-756-6306 or www.downtowndekalb.org
Panel Discussion: "The Fourteenth of September"
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 25
Place: NIU, Cole Hall Room 100
Information: www.ritadragonette.com
Author Rita Dragonette will host a panel discussion. NIU faculty and alumni on campus during the Vietnam War and current NIU faculty and students are invited.
Spooktacular Potluck Dinner
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 25
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Bring a dish to pass and wear a Halloween costume for the contest. RSVP to attend.
Anime-Manga Club: Anime Taboo
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 25
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-505-8569 or 815-756-9568, ext. 3400
Sound Studio Orientation
Times and dates: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
NIU STEMfest and Northern Illinois Mini Maker Faire
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 27
Place: NIU Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb
Information: www.stemfest.niu.edu
Medicare Made Clear
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturday, Oct. 27
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Assistive and Accessible Technology Workshop
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 27
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org
Gisela Guzman, NIU Rehabilitation Counseling graduate student, and Aziz Zeidieh, NIU Media Studies major and professional photographer/film editor, will discuss low- and high-tech assistive technology for people with disabilities.
Free Community Meal
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Oct. 28
Place: First United Methodist Church, 321 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-6301
350Kishwaukee
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Monday, Oct. 29
Place: Bilder Room, DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.350kishwaukee.org
Free Halloween Concert
Times: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 30
Place: Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, NIU
Information: 815-756-3728 or www.kishorchestra.org
The 5:30 pm program is shorter and geared to children. The 7:30 p.m. program will have additional music. Children may trick-or-treat inside the NIU Music Building from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Concert attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.
Richard Jenkins Film Series
Time: 7 p.m.
Dates: Tuesday, Oct. 30
Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.
Cost: $8 adults, $6 students and seniors
Information: www.egyptiantheatre.org
GENOA
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: www.kish-calendar.nm.org
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Hand and Foot
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-785-5967
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
AWANA Club
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursdays through May 10
Place: First Baptist Church, 316 Sycamore St.
Cost: $25 annually
Information: 815-761-8064
Trunk-or-Treat
6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 26
Place: Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 N. State Road
Information: 815-784-2522
Kids of all ages welcome. Games and activities will be held in fellowship hall. Chili, hot dogs, Fritos, hot chocolate and cider will be for sale.
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Halloween Happenings
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 27
Place: Chamberlain Park, 400 E. Second St.
Information: 815-784-5612
The event will feature a costume contest, games, petting zoo, popcorn, face painting, wagon rides, bounce houses, cider and a balloon artist.
KIRKLAND
The Couch Coins Live Performance
Time: 7 to 11 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 27
Place: DeBenedetto’s Restaurant & Bar, 414 Main St.
Information: 815-217-2282
Dancing, drinks and food. There will be a costume contest with awards for three best costumes.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
Jeff Keicher Meet and Greet
Time: Noon
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 24
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Jewel Osco/Polypharmacy
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Date: Monday, Oct. 29
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Polypharmacy is the simultaneous use of multiple drugs to treat a single ailment. A pharmacist from Jewel/Osco will help educate and review medications.
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Morning Mingle
Time: 9 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
Diabetes Workshop
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Mondays through Nov. 26
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Topics include exercise, nutrition, medication management, preventing and delaying complications and working with health care providers.
Crafters’ Corner
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.
Tai Chi
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
57th Annual Sycamore Pumpkin Fest
Dates: Wednesday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 28
Place: Downtown Sycamore
Information: www.sycamorepumpkinfestival.com
Wednesday’s events include the decorated pumpkin check-in and drop-off from 4 to 9 p.m. at the courthouse lawn and the giant cake-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. The Teen Carnival and Kiddie Carnival will run from noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Historic Homes Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, the Pumpkin Run will begin at 9:05 a.m. at the Armory and the Pumpkin Festival Parade will kick off at 1 p.m.
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Teen Craft Night
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 24
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Sign-up required.
Downtown Sycamore Trick-or-Treating
Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 24
Place: Downtown Sycamore
Information: www.discoversycamore.com
Anxiety Support Group
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.
Information: info@bradencenter.com
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Business Builders’ Breakfast
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 25
Place: Sweet Dream Desserts and Catering, 1969B DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com
Walking Club
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Yarn Barn
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55 Sycamore, 480 Airport Road
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Chair Yoga
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Thursday, Oct. 25
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Stories and Songs with Bruce
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 26
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500 ext. 131
Craft Show
Times and dates: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-758-5542
Food concession open during the show. Parking is free.
Jewel Osco/Polypharmacy
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Date: Monday, Oct. 29
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Polypharmacy is the simultaneous use of multiple drugs to treat a single ailment. A pharmacist from Jewel/Osco will help educate and review medications.
Trick-or-Treating at the Grand Victorian
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 31
Place: The Grand Victorian Independent & Assisted Living Community, 1440 Somonauk St.
Information: 815-895-1900
WATERMAN
Pumpkin Train
Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28
Place: Waterman & Western Railroad, 435 S. Birch St.
Information: 630-360-6523
Free pumpkin to every passenger with a paid ticket.