Town Crier: Aug. 29, 2018

CORTLAND
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Pokémon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Hospital Drive
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
A community wellness nurse educator monitors blood pressure weekly. Receive blood pressure information and a tracking card. No registration necessary.
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Needle Workers
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Everything that is knitted or crocheted will be donated to the community. Material, needles and stencils provided.
Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.
Wood Carving Club
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-758-5432
4-C Fun with Your Little One
Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For children younger than 5 and their caregivers.
Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For children ages 2 to 5.
Laser Cut a Personalized Keychain
Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Aug. 29
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Use Inkscape, acrylic and the library’s laser cutter to design a small, personalized keychain. Sign-up begins 15 minutes before class starts. Ages 10 and older with basic computer and mouse skills can participate.
Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com
4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
4-C Teddy Bear Picnic
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Thursday, Aug. 30
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Ages 5 and younger and their families can attend a picnic where they can dress up their teddy bear and participate in bear-themed art activities, stories, songs and dancing.
Chair Yoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
DeKalb Farmers Market
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Thursdays through Sept. 27
Place: Van Buer Plaza
Information: 815-756-6306
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
King’s Table: Chess Club
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays and Fridays
Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com
Nationally ranked chess player Daron Brown will host a chess club for youth of all skill levels.
Rubik’s Cube Tournament
Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Aug. 30
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Teens in grades six to 12 can compete to solve Rubik’s cubes of different sizes. Prizes will be awarded for challenges including: fastest puzzle solving, fastest one-side solved, fastest team relay and blindfold puzzle-solving.
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Women’s Self Defense Workshop
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Date: Friday, Aug. 31
Place: DeKalb Area Women’s Center, 1021 State St.
Cost: $5 donation
Information: 815-758-1351 or dekalbawc@gmail.com
Women can learn strategies to prevent attacks and basic techniques to get to safety. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Taught by Jen Gilley, martial arts instructor, the class is open to female teens and women of all abilities.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Variety Show
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 1
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
John P. Hopkins’ variety show for all ages will feature magic, ventriloquism and comedy.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Sept. 5
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
League of Women Voters Meeting
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.lwvil.org
Blues Jam Session
Time: 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5
Place: Fatty’s Pub and Grill, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway
Information: kishwaukeebluesgroup@gmail.com
The Kishwaukee Blues Group invites all interested musicians and listeners to a blues jam session. Participation is by invitation, not an open mic. Bring an instrument and ask to join in.
Free Dance Class
Time: 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Sept. 6
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Adult Creative Writers and Artists
Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Sept. 6
Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive
Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu
Touched by Cancer Small Group
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Sept. 6
Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.
Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com
Church Rummage Sale
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 8
Place: Cathedral of Praise Church, 1126 S. First St.
Information: 815-758-6557
The sale will include clothes, housewares and more.
Meditation Monday
Time: 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Date: Monday, Sept. 10
Place: Wise Owl Wellness Center, 303 E. Hillcrest Drive
Cost: $10
Information: www.wiseowlwellness.com
GENOA
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: www.kish-calendar.nm.org
A Northwestern Medicine Community Wellness nurse educator will monitor blood pressure weekly. Receive blood pressure information and a tracking card.
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-785-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Pancake Breakfast
Time: 6 to 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday, Sept. 2
Place: Genoa Masonic Lodge, 130 Route 23
Cost: $6 adults, $4 children age 12 and under
Information: 847-774-7400 or cslater42@aol.com
Community Men’s Group
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Sept. 4
Place: Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 N. State Road
Information: 815-784-2522 or www.barneyfife.com
Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Sept. 7
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger
Information: 815-784-5967
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Join the club for fellowship and fun. Make new friends, play a variety of games and activities. Crafts will be held Fridays.
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
SHABBONA
Community Coffee
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.
Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
SMART Recovery (Self-Management and Recovery Training) is a free support group for addictions to substances and harmful addictive behaviors including alcohol, drugs, shopping, internet, pornography and hoarding.
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.
Tai Chi
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Tom Scott from Hero Martial Arts will teach a free Tai Chi class.
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Sycamore Farmers Market
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays through Sept. 25
Place: Parking lot at the corner of Sacramento and State streets
Information: 815-895-3456
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
This program is for children ages 3 to 6.
Anxiety Support Group
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: info@bradencenter.com
This weekly support group is for teens and adolescents struggling with anxiety.
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.
Walking Club
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Rayna from Safe Life Home Health will be joining on the first and third Thursdays of the month with incentives and prizes.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Blumen Fall Bash
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Friday, Aug. 31
Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.
Information: 815-895-3737
Kick off the season with fall products, plants and home décor. The event will feature a food truck, seasonal refreshments, music and more.
Toddler Art
Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesday, Sept. 4
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
For ages 12 to 24 months. Children should wear clothes that can get messy. Sign-up required.
Wednesday Business Breakfast Network
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5
Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com
Game On!
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Sept. 6
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28
DeKalb Area Creative Writers
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Sept. 7
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Pasta Night
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 8
Place: Sycamore Vet’s Club, 121 S. California St.
Cost: $8 adults, $6 children ages 6 to 12, children 5 and younger eat free
Information: 815-895-2931
Dinner includes spaghetti, mostaccioli, lasagna, meatballs and garlic bread.