Town Crier: Aug. 29, 2018

CORTLAND

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Pokémon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Hospital Drive

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

A community wellness nurse educator monitors blood pressure weekly. Receive blood pressure information and a tracking card. No registration necessary.

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Needle Workers

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Everything that is knitted or crocheted will be donated to the community. Material, needles and stencils provided.

Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.

Wood Carving Club

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-758-5432

4-C Fun with Your Little One

Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For children younger than 5 and their caregivers.

Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice

Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road

Information: Text 815-786-4436

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For children ages 2 to 5.

Laser Cut a Personalized Keychain

Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 29

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Use Inkscape, acrylic and the library’s laser cutter to design a small, personalized keychain. Sign-up begins 15 minutes before class starts. Ages 10 and older with basic computer and mouse skills can participate.

Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com

4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

4-C Teddy Bear Picnic

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Aug. 30

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Ages 5 and younger and their families can attend a picnic where they can dress up their teddy bear and participate in bear-themed art activities, stories, songs and dancing.

Chair Yoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

DeKalb Farmers Market

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Thursdays through Sept. 27

Place: Van Buer Plaza

Information: 815-756-6306

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

King’s Table: Chess Club

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays and Fridays

Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com

Nationally ranked chess player Daron Brown will host a chess club for youth of all skill levels.

Rubik’s Cube Tournament

Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Aug. 30

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Teens in grades six to 12 can compete to solve Rubik’s cubes of different sizes. Prizes will be awarded for challenges including: fastest puzzle solving, fastest one-side solved, fastest team relay and blindfold puzzle-solving.

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Women’s Self Defense Workshop

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Date: Friday, Aug. 31

Place: DeKalb Area Women’s Center, 1021 State St.

Cost: $5 donation

Information: 815-758-1351 or dekalbawc@gmail.com

Women can learn strategies to prevent attacks and basic techniques to get to safety. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Taught by Jen Gilley, martial arts instructor, the class is open to female teens and women of all abilities.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Variety Show

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 1

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

John P. Hopkins’ variety show for all ages will feature magic, ventriloquism and comedy.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Sept. 5

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

League of Women Voters Meeting

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.lwvil.org

Blues Jam Session

Time: 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5

Place: Fatty’s Pub and Grill, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway

Information: kishwaukeebluesgroup@gmail.com

The Kishwaukee Blues Group invites all interested musicians and listeners to a blues jam session. Participation is by invitation, not an open mic. Bring an instrument and ask to join in.

Free Dance Class

Time: 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 6

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Adult Creative Writers and Artists

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 6

Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive

Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu

Touched by Cancer Small Group

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 6

Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.

Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com

Church Rummage Sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

Place: Cathedral of Praise Church, 1126 S. First St.

Information: 815-758-6557

The sale will include clothes, housewares and more.

Meditation Monday

Time: 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Date: Monday, Sept. 10

Place: Wise Owl Wellness Center, 303 E. Hillcrest Drive

Cost: $10

Information: www.wiseowlwellness.com

GENOA

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: www.kish-calendar.nm.org

A Northwestern Medicine Community Wellness nurse educator will monitor blood pressure weekly. Receive blood pressure information and a tracking card.

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-785-5967

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Pancake Breakfast

Time: 6 to 10 a.m.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 2

Place: Genoa Masonic Lodge, 130 Route 23

Cost: $6 adults, $4 children age 12 and under

Information: 847-774-7400 or cslater42@aol.com

Community Men’s Group

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 4

Place: Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 N. State Road

Information: 815-784-2522 or www.barneyfife.com

Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Sept. 7

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger

Information: 815-784-5967

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Join the club for fellowship and fun. Make new friends, play a variety of games and activities. Crafts will be held Fridays.

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

SHABBONA

Community Coffee

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.

Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

SMART Recovery (Self-Management and Recovery Training) is a free support group for addictions to substances and harmful addictive behaviors including alcohol, drugs, shopping, internet, pornography and hoarding.

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.

Tai Chi

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Tom Scott from Hero Martial Arts will teach a free Tai Chi class.

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Sycamore Farmers Market

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays through Sept. 25

Place: Parking lot at the corner of Sacramento and State streets

Information: 815-895-3456

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

This program is for children ages 3 to 6.

Anxiety Support Group

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: info@bradencenter.com

This weekly support group is for teens and adolescents struggling with anxiety.

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.

Walking Club

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Rayna from Safe Life Home Health will be joining on the first and third Thursdays of the month with incentives and prizes.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Blumen Fall Bash

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Friday, Aug. 31

Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.

Information: 815-895-3737

Kick off the season with fall products, plants and home décor. The event will feature a food truck, seasonal refreshments, music and more.

Toddler Art

Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 4

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

For ages 12 to 24 months. Children should wear clothes that can get messy. Sign-up required.

Wednesday Business Breakfast Network

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5

Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com

Game On!

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 6

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28

DeKalb Area Creative Writers

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Sept. 7

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Pasta Night

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

Place: Sycamore Vet’s Club, 121 S. California St.

Cost: $8 adults, $6 children ages 6 to 12, children 5 and younger eat free

Information: 815-895-2931

Dinner includes spaghetti, mostaccioli, lasagna, meatballs and garlic bread.