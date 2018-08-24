Letter: Morris High School Hall of Distinction for 2019

Morris High School Hall of Distinction

To the editor:

A recent letter to the editor encouraged schools to celebrate alumni who have distinguished themselves in all areas of life. I am happy to report that Morris High School established the Morris High School Education Foundation in 2015, and one of the aims of the foundation is to “honor the school’s most distinguished former students, faculty, staff, and friends with annual inductions to the MCHS Hall of Distinction.”

In fact, two such classes have been inducted since the foundation was begun. The inductees have led exemplary lives and have distinguished themselves in many areas including the military, business, sports, science and medicine, the arts, and philanthropy. All are leaders in their communities, and MCHS is proud to acknowledge their accomplishments, holding them as examples for our current students of how much of a positive impact they can make on the world.

The volunteer board members of the Education Foundation are accepting nominations for the 2019 induction ceremony, scheduled for February. More information about the nomination process and about the larger mission of the foundation to “enhance, assist, and promote” our school, teachers, and students can be found on the MCHS Education Foundation website and Facebook page.

Scott Shannon

President of the MCHS Education Foundation

The Consumer Tax

To the editor:

The Congressional Budget Office and independent economists have said the tax cut could add a trillion dollars to our already red ink ocean. Has the administration come up with a sneaky way to reduce the tax cut’s red ink? Yes, it’s called a tariff war! The administration says any tariff will be absorbed by the companies and little if any will be passed on to the consumer. We know the corporations received about 80 percent of the cuts and aren’t going to eat the tariffs. They will pass the tariffs’ taxes on to us.

So consumers suck it up, and if you manage to keep your job, you will spend more to buy those consumer products you enjoy. The president said the stock market has gone up during his tenure so if it goes down because of tariff wars, it is okay.

Since he believes he is the Supreme Being then the usual words at a graveside service are appropriate. “Trump giveth and Trump taketh away.”

Chuck Johnson

Morris