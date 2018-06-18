Town Crier: June 20, 2018

CORTLAND

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Pokémon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Hospital Drive

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

For ages 11 to 17.

Free Beginning/Intermediate Level ESL Class

Time: 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Christ Community Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-825-9420 or 815-825-9405

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 6 to 12.

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Introduction to Internet Basics

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-758-5432

4-C Fun with Your Little One

Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice

Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road

Information: Text 815-786-4436

DeKalb Municipal Band Concerts

Time: 8 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays through Aug. 21

Place: Dee Palmer Band Shell, Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road

Information: www.dekalbmunicipalband.com

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Dietitian’s Dish

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 20

Place: KishHealth Cancer Center

Information: 815-748-2958

Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, June 20

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

Makerspace Open Lab

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 20

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Introduction to Online Job Searching

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Anime-Manga Club: Origami

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 20

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Ages 12 to 19 can learn basic folds to create several origami pieces to take home.

Stitch Niche Knitting/ Crochet Club

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 20

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com

Chair Yoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

DeKalb Farmers Market

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Thursdays through Sept. 27

Place: Van Buer Plaza

Information: 815-756-6306

Cold-Blooded Creatures

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Thursday, June 21

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Jim Nesci will show a collection of creatures, including an 8-foot-long alligator and a variety of snakes, lizards and a tortoise.

Free Dance Class

Time: 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 21

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Summer English Club

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org

Basic and intermediate conversations with others who are learning English as a second language. Adult learners at any level are welcome.

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

Adventure at Your Library

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 21

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Kristin Rebecca Live Performance

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 21

Place: The House Cafe, 263 E. Lincoln Highway

Cost: $8

Information: nicki@foxinaboxpr.com

DeKalb County Democratic Party Meeting

Time: 6:30 p.m. networking and socialization, 7 p.m. meeting

Date: Thursday, June 21

Place: Universalist Unitarian Fellowship Hall, 158 N. Fourth St.

Information: www.dekalbcountydemocrats.org

Touched by Cancer Small Group

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 21

Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.

Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Music for Toddlers with Angie Carter

Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Date: Friday, June 22

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Medicare Made Clear

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Friday, June 22

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Tai Chi

Time: 12:15 p.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Greek Fest

Time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dates: Saturday, June 23, and Sunday, June 24

Place: Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road

Information: 815-758-5731

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Mighty Makers: Catapults

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, June 23

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or lauraw@dkpl.org

For children in kindergarten to fifth grades. Space is limited; registration will begin 15 minutes before the program.

ZEEN: Tween-Teen Magazine

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Date: Saturday, June 23

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Backup Has Arrived: Woodruff Family Children’s Trust Cancer Fundraiser

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Date: Saturday, June 23

Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.

Cost: $20

Information: www.egyptiantheatre.org

Fundraiser to benefit the children of DeKalb Police Commander Craig Woodruff, who has been diagnosed with stag 4 cancer. Event features a live performance by rock band Luxury Pork, drinks and raffles.

Free Community Meal

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Sunday, June 24

Place: First United Methodist Church, 321 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-6301

350Kishwaukee Electric Vehicles Display and Speakers

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Monday, June 25

Place: Hallgren Park, 701 Franklin St.

Information: www.350kishwaukee.org

DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Monday, June 25

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org

GENOA

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-785-5967

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Genoa Farmers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Saturday, June 23

Place: City Parking Lot, corner of Route 72 and South Genoa Street

Information: 815-784-2212

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Genoa Community Women’s Club

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, June 26

Place: Resource Bank, 310 Route 23

Information: 815-784-2050 or 815-784-2684

HINCKLEY

Hinckley Historical Society Museum Celebration

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 27

Place: J & K Half Moon Tavern, 120 W. Lincoln Ave.

Information: 815-286-7189

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.

Tai Chi

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Sycamore Farmers Market

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays through Sept. 25

Place: Parking lot at the corner of Sacramento and State streets

Information: 815-895-3456

Prenatal Support Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-899-0137

Wednesday Business Breakfast Network

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 20

Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Anxiety Support Group

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J

Information: info@bradencenter.com

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Sue Lyon Memorial Book Sale

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 21, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 22, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 23

Place: The Federated Church, 612 W. State St.

Information: 815-895-2706

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Stories and Songs with Bruce

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Friday, June 22

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500 ext. 131

Sycamore Art Trail

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, June 23

Place: Locations throughout Sycamore

Information: www.discoversycamore.com

Art, textiles, pottery and re-purposed items available for sale. The trail begins at 25228 Henderson Road in Sycamore.

Old North Grove School Days

Times and dates: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 23, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 24

Place: Old North Grove School, 26745 Brickville Road

Information: 815-762-3603

The celebration of Old North Grove School’s 140th anniversary will include tours, displays and activities for the whole family. As a keepsake each family will receive a commemorative yard stick.

Bestseller Book Club

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Monday, June 25

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Pokémon Players

Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, June 26

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

WATERMAN

Rolling River Rampage Vacation Bible School

Time: 9:30 to noon

Dates: Tuesday, June 26, through Friday, June 29

Places: Waterman United Methodist and Presbyterian Churches

Information: 815-761-4460, www.watermanumc.org or www.watermanpres.com

“Rolling River Rampage” is this year’s theme for the Waterman United Methodist and Presbyterian Churches’ free vacation bible school.