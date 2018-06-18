Town Crier: June 20, 2018

CORTLAND
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Pokémon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Hospital Drive
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
For ages 11 to 17.
Free Beginning/Intermediate Level ESL Class
Time: 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Christ Community Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-825-9420 or 815-825-9405
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 6 to 12.
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Introduction to Internet Basics
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-758-5432
4-C Fun with Your Little One
Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
DeKalb Municipal Band Concerts
Time: 8 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays through Aug. 21
Place: Dee Palmer Band Shell, Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road
Information: www.dekalbmunicipalband.com
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Dietitian’s Dish
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 20
Place: KishHealth Cancer Center
Information: 815-748-2958
Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, June 20
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
Makerspace Open Lab
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 20
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Introduction to Online Job Searching
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Anime-Manga Club: Origami
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 20
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Ages 12 to 19 can learn basic folds to create several origami pieces to take home.
Stitch Niche Knitting/ Crochet Club
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 20
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com
Chair Yoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
DeKalb Farmers Market
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Thursdays through Sept. 27
Place: Van Buer Plaza
Information: 815-756-6306
Cold-Blooded Creatures
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Thursday, June 21
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Jim Nesci will show a collection of creatures, including an 8-foot-long alligator and a variety of snakes, lizards and a tortoise.
Free Dance Class
Time: 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 21
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Summer English Club
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org
Basic and intermediate conversations with others who are learning English as a second language. Adult learners at any level are welcome.
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
Adventure at Your Library
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 21
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Kristin Rebecca Live Performance
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 21
Place: The House Cafe, 263 E. Lincoln Highway
Cost: $8
Information: nicki@foxinaboxpr.com
DeKalb County Democratic Party Meeting
Time: 6:30 p.m. networking and socialization, 7 p.m. meeting
Date: Thursday, June 21
Place: Universalist Unitarian Fellowship Hall, 158 N. Fourth St.
Information: www.dekalbcountydemocrats.org
Touched by Cancer Small Group
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 21
Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.
Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Music for Toddlers with Angie Carter
Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Date: Friday, June 22
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Medicare Made Clear
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Friday, June 22
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Tai Chi
Time: 12:15 p.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Greek Fest
Time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dates: Saturday, June 23, and Sunday, June 24
Place: Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road
Information: 815-758-5731
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Mighty Makers: Catapults
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 23
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or lauraw@dkpl.org
For children in kindergarten to fifth grades. Space is limited; registration will begin 15 minutes before the program.
ZEEN: Tween-Teen Magazine
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 23
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Backup Has Arrived: Woodruff Family Children’s Trust Cancer Fundraiser
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 23
Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.
Cost: $20
Information: www.egyptiantheatre.org
Fundraiser to benefit the children of DeKalb Police Commander Craig Woodruff, who has been diagnosed with stag 4 cancer. Event features a live performance by rock band Luxury Pork, drinks and raffles.
Free Community Meal
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Sunday, June 24
Place: First United Methodist Church, 321 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-6301
350Kishwaukee Electric Vehicles Display and Speakers
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Monday, June 25
Place: Hallgren Park, 701 Franklin St.
Information: www.350kishwaukee.org
DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, June 25
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org
GENOA
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-785-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Genoa Farmers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Saturday, June 23
Place: City Parking Lot, corner of Route 72 and South Genoa Street
Information: 815-784-2212
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Genoa Community Women’s Club
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, June 26
Place: Resource Bank, 310 Route 23
Information: 815-784-2050 or 815-784-2684
HINCKLEY
Hinckley Historical Society Museum Celebration
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 27
Place: J & K Half Moon Tavern, 120 W. Lincoln Ave.
Information: 815-286-7189
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.
Tai Chi
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Sycamore Farmers Market
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays through Sept. 25
Place: Parking lot at the corner of Sacramento and State streets
Information: 815-895-3456
Prenatal Support Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-899-0137
Wednesday Business Breakfast Network
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 20
Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Anxiety Support Group
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J
Information: info@bradencenter.com
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Sue Lyon Memorial Book Sale
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 21, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 22, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 23
Place: The Federated Church, 612 W. State St.
Information: 815-895-2706
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Stories and Songs with Bruce
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Friday, June 22
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500 ext. 131
Sycamore Art Trail
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 23
Place: Locations throughout Sycamore
Information: www.discoversycamore.com
Art, textiles, pottery and re-purposed items available for sale. The trail begins at 25228 Henderson Road in Sycamore.
Old North Grove School Days
Times and dates: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 23, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 24
Place: Old North Grove School, 26745 Brickville Road
Information: 815-762-3603
The celebration of Old North Grove School’s 140th anniversary will include tours, displays and activities for the whole family. As a keepsake each family will receive a commemorative yard stick.
Bestseller Book Club
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Monday, June 25
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Pokémon Players
Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, June 26
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
WATERMAN
Rolling River Rampage Vacation Bible School
Time: 9:30 to noon
Dates: Tuesday, June 26, through Friday, June 29
Places: Waterman United Methodist and Presbyterian Churches
Information: 815-761-4460, www.watermanumc.org or www.watermanpres.com
“Rolling River Rampage” is this year’s theme for the Waterman United Methodist and Presbyterian Churches’ free vacation bible school.