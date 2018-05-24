Town Crier: May 30, 2018

CORTLAND
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
For children in first grade and older.
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
For children in fifth grade and older.
Pokémon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
The club is sponsored by The Gaming Goat.
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Hospital Drive
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Date: Mondays; next, June 4
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkp.org
For ages 11 to 17.
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 6 to 12.
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Wood Carving
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Introduction to Internet Basics
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-758-5432
4-C Fun with Your Little One
Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For children ages 2 to 5.
Stone Soup Story Time
Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Dates: Wednesday, May 30
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Join in the telling of the story “Stone Soup” with Julia Stemper.
Read to Rover
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, May 30
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350
Children may register at the Youth Services Desk for a 10-minute time slot to read to Velcro, a certified therapy dog.
Advanced Excel: Pivot Tables
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, May 30
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Laptop computers provided for use. Sign-up begins 15 minutes before class.
Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com
4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Chair Yoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Free Movie Showing: Disney’s ‘Coco’
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Thursday, May 31
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
Film Screening: ‘The Taming of the Shrew’
Times and dates: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 31, and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 2
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Tai Chi
Time: 12:15 p.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Stone Soup Shakespeare Presents ‘The Taming of the Shrew’
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 1
Place: Huntley Park, Second and Garden Streets
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Families are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and folding chairs. In the case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the Yusunas Meeting Room at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Electronics Recycling Collection
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturday, June 2
Place: DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, 3232 Pleasant St.
Information: 815-748-8135
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
ZEEN: Tween-Teen Magazine
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 2
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Join other area teens and tweens in writing a self-created magazine.
DeKalb EAA All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast
Time: 8 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Sunday, June 3
Place: DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, 3232 Pleasant St.
Cost: $8 adults, $4 children 12 and younger
Information: 815-739-4900
Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs made to order, juice and coffee.
Friends of the DeKalb Public Library Meeting
Time: 4:45 p.m.
Date: Monday, June 4
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568
Friends of Barb City Manor Meeting
Time: 2 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, June 5
Place: Barb City Manor, 680 Haish Blvd.
Information: 815-756-8444
Discuss volunteer opportunities, progress with yearly goals, membership and more. Jennifer Jeep Johnson, DeKalb Township supervisor, will talk about important roles the township plays in the community.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, June 6
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
League of Women Voters Meeting
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 6
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.lwvil.org
GENOA
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-785-5967
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: KishHealth System, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Garage Sale for Youth Mission Trip
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dates: Thursday, May 31, and Friday, June 1
Place: Faith United Methodist Church, 325 S. Stott St.
Information: 815-784-5143
A lunch plate featuring a drink, hot dog, chips and a cookie will be sold for $3.50.
Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 1
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger
Information: 815-784-5967
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Pancake Breakfast
Time: 6 to 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday, June 3
Place: Genoa Masonic Lodge, 130 Route 23
Cost: $6 adults, $4 children age 12 and under
Information: 847-774-7400 or cslater42@aol.com
Community Men’s Group
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, June 5
Place: Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 N. State Road
Information: 815-784-2522 or www.barneyfife.com
KINGSTON
Church Supper
Time: 5 and 6:15 p.m. serving times
Date: Sunday, June 3
Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children
Information: 815-784-2010
Dinner includes dessert. This month’s meat is Swiss steak. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.
KIRKLAND
Friends of the Kirkland Public Library Salad Luncheon
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 7
Place: First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 510 W. South St.
Cost: Free will offering
Information: 815-522-3886
The Kirkland Chamber of Commerce will announce Kirkland’s Citizen of the Year at 11 a.m.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Join the club for fellowship and fun. Make new friends, play a variety of games and activities. Crafts will be held Fridays.
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
SHABBONA
Community Coffee
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.
Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net
SYCAMORE
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
SMART Recovery (Self-Management and Recovery Training) is a free support group for addictions to substances and harmful addictive behaviors including alcohol, drugs, shopping, internet, pornography and hoarding.
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.
Tai Chi
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Prenatal Support Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-899-0137
This weekly group is open to all expectant parents wanting to learn more about pregnancy and raising a baby. Partners welcome. Refreshments provided.
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
This program is for children ages 3 to 6.
Anxiety Support Group
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.
Information: info@bradencenter.com
This weekly support group is for teens and adolescents struggling with anxiety.
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.
Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.
Information: 815-895-1900
Homework Help
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
DeKalb Area Creative Writers
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 1
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Healthy Meals Workshop
Time: Noon
Date: Sunday, June 3
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Learn meal ideas with Hy-Vee registered dietitian Lisa Brandt using the best of spring and summer produce, as well as healthy whole grains. Samples provided.
Living with Chronic Pain Support Group
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Date: Monday, June 4
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.
Information: info@bradencenter.com
This free support group is in collaboration with Northern Illinois Rehab.
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, June 4
Place: Sycamore Veterans Club, 121 S. California St.
Information: dmaherhistory@gmail.com
SUVCW is a fraternal organization to preserve the memory of soldiers who were enlisted in the Union Army during the American Civil War. Involvement includes local, state and national preservation projects.
Toddler Art
Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesday, June 5
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
For ages 12 to 24 months. Children should wear clothes that can get messy. Sign-up required.
Wednesday Business Breakfast Network
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 6
Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com
Adult Afternoon Meet Up
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 6
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126