Town Crier: May 30, 2018

CORTLAND

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

For children in first grade and older.

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

For children in fifth grade and older.

Pokémon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

The club is sponsored by The Gaming Goat.

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Hospital Drive

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Date: Mondays; next, June 4

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkp.org

For ages 11 to 17.

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 6 to 12.

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Wood Carving

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Introduction to Internet Basics

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-758-5432

4-C Fun with Your Little One

Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice

Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road

Information: Text 815-786-4436

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For children ages 2 to 5.

Stone Soup Story Time

Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Dates: Wednesday, May 30

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Join in the telling of the story “Stone Soup” with Julia Stemper.

Read to Rover

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, May 30

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350

Children may register at the Youth Services Desk for a 10-minute time slot to read to Velcro, a certified therapy dog.

Advanced Excel: Pivot Tables

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, May 30

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Laptop computers provided for use. Sign-up begins 15 minutes before class.

Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com

4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Chair Yoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Free Movie Showing: Disney’s ‘Coco’

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Thursday, May 31

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

Film Screening: ‘The Taming of the Shrew’

Times and dates: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 31, and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 2

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Tai Chi

Time: 12:15 p.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Stone Soup Shakespeare Presents ‘The Taming of the Shrew’

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Friday, June 1

Place: Huntley Park, Second and Garden Streets

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Families are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and folding chairs. In the case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the Yusunas Meeting Room at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Electronics Recycling Collection

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturday, June 2

Place: DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, 3232 Pleasant St.

Information: 815-748-8135

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

ZEEN: Tween-Teen Magazine

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Date: Saturday, June 2

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Join other area teens and tweens in writing a self-created magazine.

DeKalb EAA All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast

Time: 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Date: Sunday, June 3

Place: DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, 3232 Pleasant St.

Cost: $8 adults, $4 children 12 and younger

Information: 815-739-4900

Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs made to order, juice and coffee.

Friends of the DeKalb Public Library Meeting

Time: 4:45 p.m.

Date: Monday, June 4

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568

Friends of Barb City Manor Meeting

Time: 2 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, June 5

Place: Barb City Manor, 680 Haish Blvd.

Information: 815-756-8444

Discuss volunteer opportunities, progress with yearly goals, membership and more. Jennifer Jeep Johnson, DeKalb Township supervisor, will talk about important roles the township plays in the community.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, June 6

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

League of Women Voters Meeting

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 6

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.lwvil.org

GENOA

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-785-5967

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: KishHealth System, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Garage Sale for Youth Mission Trip

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dates: Thursday, May 31, and Friday, June 1

Place: Faith United Methodist Church, 325 S. Stott St.

Information: 815-784-5143

A lunch plate featuring a drink, hot dog, chips and a cookie will be sold for $3.50.

Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, June 1

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger

Information: 815-784-5967

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Pancake Breakfast

Time: 6 to 10 a.m.

Date: Sunday, June 3

Place: Genoa Masonic Lodge, 130 Route 23

Cost: $6 adults, $4 children age 12 and under

Information: 847-774-7400 or cslater42@aol.com

Community Men’s Group

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, June 5

Place: Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 N. State Road

Information: 815-784-2522 or www.barneyfife.com

KINGSTON

Church Supper

Time: 5 and 6:15 p.m. serving times

Date: Sunday, June 3

Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children

Information: 815-784-2010

Dinner includes dessert. This month’s meat is Swiss steak. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.

KIRKLAND

Friends of the Kirkland Public Library Salad Luncheon

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 7

Place: First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 510 W. South St.

Cost: Free will offering

Information: 815-522-3886

The Kirkland Chamber of Commerce will announce Kirkland’s Citizen of the Year at 11 a.m.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Join the club for fellowship and fun. Make new friends, play a variety of games and activities. Crafts will be held Fridays.

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

SHABBONA

Community Coffee

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.

Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net

SYCAMORE

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

SMART Recovery (Self-Management and Recovery Training) is a free support group for addictions to substances and harmful addictive behaviors including alcohol, drugs, shopping, internet, pornography and hoarding.

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.

Tai Chi

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Prenatal Support Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-899-0137

This weekly group is open to all expectant parents wanting to learn more about pregnancy and raising a baby. Partners welcome. Refreshments provided.

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

This program is for children ages 3 to 6.

Anxiety Support Group

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.

Information: info@bradencenter.com

This weekly support group is for teens and adolescents struggling with anxiety.

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.

Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.

Information: 815-895-1900

Homework Help

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

DeKalb Area Creative Writers

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, June 1

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Healthy Meals Workshop

Time: Noon

Date: Sunday, June 3

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Learn meal ideas with Hy-Vee registered dietitian Lisa Brandt using the best of spring and summer produce, as well as healthy whole grains. Samples provided.

Living with Chronic Pain Support Group

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Date: Monday, June 4

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.

Information: info@bradencenter.com

This free support group is in collaboration with Northern Illinois Rehab.

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Monday, June 4

Place: Sycamore Veterans Club, 121 S. California St.

Information: dmaherhistory@gmail.com

SUVCW is a fraternal organization to preserve the memory of soldiers who were enlisted in the Union Army during the American Civil War. Involvement includes local, state and national preservation projects.

Toddler Art

Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesday, June 5

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

For ages 12 to 24 months. Children should wear clothes that can get messy. Sign-up required.

Wednesday Business Breakfast Network

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 6

Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com

Adult Afternoon Meet Up

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 6

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126