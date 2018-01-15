Town Crier: Jan. 17, 2018

CORTLAND

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Pokémon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Kishwaukee Hospital Professional Building

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat

Time: 4 to 8 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

For ages 11 to 17.

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Teacher in the Library

Time and dates: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org

Free Beginning/Intermediate Level ESL Class

Time: 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Christ Community Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-825-9420 or 815-825-9405

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Bedtime Stories and Craft

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Introduction to Internet Basics

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-758-5432

4-C Fun with Your Little One

Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Ladies A Cappella Harmony Choir Practice

Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road

Information: Text 815-786-4436

Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 17

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

Read to Rover

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350

Ben Franklin Circle: Resolution

Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

All ages can participate. There will not be a teen circle this month. Food and drink provided.

Anime-Manga Club

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Ages 13 and older can discuss anime and participate in activities.

Stitch Niche Knitting/Crochet Club

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com

4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Chair Yoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

DeKalb Area Writers Group

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 18

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756350

Adventure at Your Library

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 18

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Ages 12 to 18 can join the library’s tabletop role-playing group.

Computer Class: Computer Basics

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 18

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: joshuam@dkpl.org

Seating is limited; enrollment begins 15 minutes before the event.

DeKalb County Democratic Party Meeting

Time: 6:30 p.m. networking and socialization, 7 p.m. meeting

Date: Thursday, Jan. 18

Place: Universalist Unitarian Fellowship Hall, 158 N. Fourth St.

Information: www.dekalbcountydemocrats.org

Touched by Cancer Small Group

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 18

Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.

Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com

Behind the Curtain: An Insider’s Look at the Financial Aid Process

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 18

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samantah@dkpl.org

Both parents are encouraged to attend this free seminar presented by My College Planning Team. Register online at www.dkpl.org.

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

End of Finals Recharge

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Date: Friday, Jan. 19

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

High school students can unwind and recharge with music, snacks and coloring.

All-Day Scrapbooking

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Blood Drive

Time: 10:30 to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Place: American Legion Post 66, 1204 S. Fourth St.

Information: 815-762-5872

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Mighty Makers: Kinetic Sculpture

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or lauraw@dkpl.org

For children in grades K-5. Space is limited to 20 participants. Registration begins 15 minutes before the program.

HOPE Circle

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Monday, Jan. 22

Place: Wise Owl Wellness Center, 303 E. Hillcrest Drive

Cost: $15

Information: www.wiseowlwellness.com

350Kishwaukee

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Monday, Jan. 22

Place: Bilder Room, DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.350kishwaukee.org

DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Monday, Jan. 22

Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road

GENOA

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-785-5967

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: KishHealth System, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Line Dancing

Time: 7 to 11:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Jan. 19

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $5

Information: 815-784-5967

Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

The Sons of American Legion will sell hamburgers and Lightning will be held after.

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

Time: 7 to 11 a.m.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 21

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $8

Information: 815-784-5967

Genoa Community Women’s Club

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23

Place: Resource Bank, 310 Route 23

Information: 815-784-2050 or 815-784-2684

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

Creative Writing Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Monday, Jan. 22

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-8616

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.

Information: 815-758-4718

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Creative Writing

Time: 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55 of Sycamore, 940 E. State St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Prenatal Support Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-899-0137

Memory Care Series

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays in January

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126

This week, Tina Thompson will discuss Alzheimer’s and how it affects behaviors.

Wednesday Business Breakfast Network

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17

Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Anxiety Support Group

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.

Information: info@bradencenter.com

This weekly support group is for teens and adolescents struggling with anxiety.

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers)

Time: 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 18

Place: Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road

Information: 612-385-3658

No membership needed, but childcare costs $1.50.

Homework Help

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Sticker Designing

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 18

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Anyone fourth grade and older can make stickers using their own designs. Sign-up required.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Musical Mornings

Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Date: Friday, Jan. 19

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Sign Language Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Friday, Jan. 19

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

This program is provided by NIU Deaf Pride.

Book Recycling and Donation Drop-off

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Girls Who Code

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturdays through March

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

For girls in grades 6-12. Sign-up required.

Succulent Dish Garden Workshop

Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 21

Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.

Cost: $52

Information: 815-895-3737 or www.blumengardens.com

Pokémon Players

Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Teen Craft Night

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 24

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Sign-up required.