Town Crier: Jan. 17, 2018

CORTLAND
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Pokémon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Kishwaukee Hospital Professional Building
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat
Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
For ages 11 to 17.
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Teacher in the Library
Time and dates: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org
Free Beginning/Intermediate Level ESL Class
Time: 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Christ Community Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-825-9420 or 815-825-9405
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Bedtime Stories and Craft
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Introduction to Internet Basics
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-758-5432
4-C Fun with Your Little One
Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Ladies A Cappella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Jan. 17
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
Read to Rover
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350
Ben Franklin Circle: Resolution
Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
All ages can participate. There will not be a teen circle this month. Food and drink provided.
Anime-Manga Club
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Ages 13 and older can discuss anime and participate in activities.
Stitch Niche Knitting/Crochet Club
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com
4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Chair Yoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
DeKalb Area Writers Group
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 18
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756350
Adventure at Your Library
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 18
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Ages 12 to 18 can join the library’s tabletop role-playing group.
Computer Class: Computer Basics
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 18
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: joshuam@dkpl.org
Seating is limited; enrollment begins 15 minutes before the event.
DeKalb County Democratic Party Meeting
Time: 6:30 p.m. networking and socialization, 7 p.m. meeting
Date: Thursday, Jan. 18
Place: Universalist Unitarian Fellowship Hall, 158 N. Fourth St.
Information: www.dekalbcountydemocrats.org
Touched by Cancer Small Group
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 18
Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.
Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com
Behind the Curtain: An Insider’s Look at the Financial Aid Process
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 18
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samantah@dkpl.org
Both parents are encouraged to attend this free seminar presented by My College Planning Team. Register online at www.dkpl.org.
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
End of Finals Recharge
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Date: Friday, Jan. 19
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
High school students can unwind and recharge with music, snacks and coloring.
All-Day Scrapbooking
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 20
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Blood Drive
Time: 10:30 to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 20
Place: American Legion Post 66, 1204 S. Fourth St.
Information: 815-762-5872
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Mighty Makers: Kinetic Sculpture
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 20
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or lauraw@dkpl.org
For children in grades K-5. Space is limited to 20 participants. Registration begins 15 minutes before the program.
HOPE Circle
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Monday, Jan. 22
Place: Wise Owl Wellness Center, 303 E. Hillcrest Drive
Cost: $15
Information: www.wiseowlwellness.com
350Kishwaukee
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Monday, Jan. 22
Place: Bilder Room, DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.350kishwaukee.org
DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, Jan. 22
Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road
GENOA
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-785-5967
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: KishHealth System, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Line Dancing
Time: 7 to 11:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Jan. 19
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $5
Information: 815-784-5967
Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
The Sons of American Legion will sell hamburgers and Lightning will be held after.
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Date: Sunday, Jan. 21
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $8
Information: 815-784-5967
Genoa Community Women’s Club
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23
Place: Resource Bank, 310 Route 23
Information: 815-784-2050 or 815-784-2684
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
Creative Writing Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Monday, Jan. 22
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-8616
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.
Information: 815-758-4718
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Creative Writing
Time: 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55 of Sycamore, 940 E. State St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Prenatal Support Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-899-0137
Memory Care Series
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays in January
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126
This week, Tina Thompson will discuss Alzheimer’s and how it affects behaviors.
Wednesday Business Breakfast Network
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17
Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Anxiety Support Group
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.
Information: info@bradencenter.com
This weekly support group is for teens and adolescents struggling with anxiety.
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers)
Time: 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 18
Place: Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road
Information: 612-385-3658
No membership needed, but childcare costs $1.50.
Homework Help
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Sticker Designing
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 18
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Anyone fourth grade and older can make stickers using their own designs. Sign-up required.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Musical Mornings
Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Date: Friday, Jan. 19
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Sign Language Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Friday, Jan. 19
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
This program is provided by NIU Deaf Pride.
Book Recycling and Donation Drop-off
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 20
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Girls Who Code
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturdays through March
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
For girls in grades 6-12. Sign-up required.
Succulent Dish Garden Workshop
Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Jan. 21
Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.
Cost: $52
Information: 815-895-3737 or www.blumengardens.com
Pokémon Players
Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Teen Craft Night
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 24
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Sign-up required.