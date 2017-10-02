Town Crier: Oct. 4, 2017

CORTLAND

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Pokémon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat

Time: 4 to 8 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

For ages 11 to 17.

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Teacher in the Library

Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350

Register by emailing teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org.

Bedtime Stories and Craft

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 and 10:50 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Wood Carving

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-758-5432

ESL, GED and Drivers’ Education Classes

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 7

Place: 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-970-3265

Free classes offered by Love and Faith in Action.

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 6 to 12.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

Introduction to Proposal Writing

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2114, or teresai@dkpl.org

Free webinar hosted by the Foundation Center.

Introduction to 3-D Design w/ TinkerCad

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

For ages 8 and older. Enrollment begins 15 minutes before the event starts.

Teen Ben Franklin Circle

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

This month, teenagers in the circle will discuss temperance.

Community Feedback Session: New Website

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Get a sneak peek at some possible design ideas for the library’s new website and participate in a facilitated discussion.

Computer Class

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Enrollment begins 15 minutes before the event.

League of Women Voters Meeting

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.lwvil.org

"Who Really Did Invent Homecoming?"

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Place: NIU Founders Memorial Library staff lounge

Information: 815-753-1779 or rhcua@niu.edu

Mike Korcek, NIU sports information director emeritus, will present.

Chair Yoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Red Cross Blood Drive

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 5

Place: NIU Chick Evans Field House, 1050 Lucinda Ave.

Information: 1-800-RED-CROSS or www.redcrossblood.org

Adult Creative Writers and Artists

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 5

Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive

Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu

Stroke Support Group

Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 5

Place: NIU Speech Language Hearing Clinic, 3100 Sycamore Road

Information: 815-753-1481

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursday

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

Hispanic Heritage Activity

Time: 4 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 5

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

For teens in sixth through 12 grades.

Adventure @ Your Library

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 5

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Teens ages 12 to 18 can join the library’s tabletop role-playing group.

Touched by Cancer Small Group

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 5

Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.

Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com

Green Lens Environmental Film Series

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 5

Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.

Information: www.egyptiantheatre.org or 815-758-1215

Screening of “Chasing Ice.”

“What is Arduino?”

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 5

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

For age 8 and older. Enrollment begins 15 minutes before the event starts.

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

DeKalb Women’s Club Meeting

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Oct. 6

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb

Information: 815-751-1001

Luncheon begins at 12:30 p.m.; “Are You Prepared for a Disaster,” presented by Bev Lane, will begin after.

Free Hearing Tests and Help with Research

Time: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Oct. 6

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: kchung@niu.edu

Sounds and Scenes of Gwendolyn Brooks Chicago

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Friday, Oct. 6

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, samanthah@dkpl.org or kladell@niu.edu

Learn the history of Gwendolyn Brooks Chicago in an after-hours program at the library.

Movie Showing: “Sweeney Todd”

Time: 6:45 p.m.

Date: Friday, Oct. 6

Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.

Cost: $10

Information: 815-758-1215

E-Waste Collection

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Place: Parking lot at Grove and South Fourth streets

Information: 815-748-2408 or recyclemailbox@dekalbcounty.org

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Your Write

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

For teens in sixth through 12th grades.

Here Come the Mummies Performance

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.

Cost: $25 to $45

Information: 815-758-1215

Here Come the Mummies is an eight-piece funk-rock band of 5,000 year-old Egyptian Mummies.

Salad Bar Luncheon

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Date: Monday, Oct. 9

Place: St. Mary Cafeteria, 320 Fisk Ave.

Cost: $10

Information: 815-766-0448

The meal, hosted by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Immaculate Conception 996, will include meatballs, ham, baked beans, assorted homemade salads and desserts. Carry-outs available.

Mental Health Awareness

Time: 6:15 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 10

Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.

Information: 815-758-1215

The evening will start with NAMI Ending the Silence, a program that helps raise awareness and change perceptions around mental health, followed by a panel of local participants talking about mental health experiences.

Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 816-756-9568, ext. 220, or dkplref@dkpl.org

GENOA

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-785-5967

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Oct. 6

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $11 adults, $9 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger

Information: 815-784-5967

Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Pancake Breakfast

Time: 6 to 10 a.m.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 8

Place: Genoa Masonic Lodge, 130 Route 23

Cost: $6 adults, $4 children age 12 and under

Information: 847-774-7400 or cslater42@aol.com

“Hocus Pocus” and Hot Dogs

Time: 3 p.m.

Date: Monday, Oct. 9

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

After watching the film “Hocus Pocus,” stay for a hot dog dinner with chips, drinks and cookies. Register by calling.

KINGSTON

Church Supper

Time: 5 and 6:15 p.m. serving times

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children

Information: 815-784-2010

Dinner includes dessert. This month’s meat is pork roast. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Roast Beef Dinner and Bake Sale

Time: 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Place: Malta United Methodist Church, Third and Sprague streets

Cost: $20 double meat, $15 regular dinner, $5 children age 7 and younger

Information: 815-825-2423

Menu includes beef pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet peas, raspberry jelled salad, fresh-baked rolls, homemade pies and cake. Carry-outs available.

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.

Information: 815-758-4718

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Creative Writing

Time: 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55 of Sycamore, 940 E. State St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Prenatal Support Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-899-0137

Wednesday Business Breakfast Network

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Game On!

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 5

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28

Homework Help

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Disney Movie Night

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

DeKalb Area Creative Writers

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Oct. 6

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Fall Terrarium Class

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Monday, Oct. 9

Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.

Cost: $17

Information: 815-895-3737 or info@blumengardens.com

Pokémon Players

Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 10

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

YMCA Senior Health and Fitness Expo

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Place: Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 W. Bethany Road

Information: www.kishymca.org/senior-health-fitness-showcase