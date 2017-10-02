Town Crier: Oct. 4, 2017

CORTLAND
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Pokémon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat
Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
For ages 11 to 17.
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Teacher in the Library
Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350
Register by emailing teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org.
Bedtime Stories and Craft
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 and 10:50 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Wood Carving
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-758-5432
ESL, GED and Drivers’ Education Classes
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 7
Place: 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-970-3265
Free classes offered by Love and Faith in Action.
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 6 to 12.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Oct. 4
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
Introduction to Proposal Writing
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2114, or teresai@dkpl.org
Free webinar hosted by the Foundation Center.
Introduction to 3-D Design w/ TinkerCad
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
For ages 8 and older. Enrollment begins 15 minutes before the event starts.
Teen Ben Franklin Circle
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
This month, teenagers in the circle will discuss temperance.
Community Feedback Session: New Website
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Get a sneak peek at some possible design ideas for the library’s new website and participate in a facilitated discussion.
Computer Class
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Enrollment begins 15 minutes before the event.
League of Women Voters Meeting
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.lwvil.org
"Who Really Did Invent Homecoming?"
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4
Place: NIU Founders Memorial Library staff lounge
Information: 815-753-1779 or rhcua@niu.edu
Mike Korcek, NIU sports information director emeritus, will present.
Chair Yoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Red Cross Blood Drive
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 5
Place: NIU Chick Evans Field House, 1050 Lucinda Ave.
Information: 1-800-RED-CROSS or www.redcrossblood.org
Adult Creative Writers and Artists
Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 5
Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive
Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu
Stroke Support Group
Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 5
Place: NIU Speech Language Hearing Clinic, 3100 Sycamore Road
Information: 815-753-1481
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursday
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
Hispanic Heritage Activity
Time: 4 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 5
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
For teens in sixth through 12 grades.
Adventure @ Your Library
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 5
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Teens ages 12 to 18 can join the library’s tabletop role-playing group.
Touched by Cancer Small Group
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 5
Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.
Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com
Green Lens Environmental Film Series
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 5
Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.
Information: www.egyptiantheatre.org or 815-758-1215
Screening of “Chasing Ice.”
“What is Arduino?”
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 5
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
For age 8 and older. Enrollment begins 15 minutes before the event starts.
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
DeKalb Women’s Club Meeting
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 6
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
Information: 815-751-1001
Luncheon begins at 12:30 p.m.; “Are You Prepared for a Disaster,” presented by Bev Lane, will begin after.
Free Hearing Tests and Help with Research
Time: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 6
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: kchung@niu.edu
Sounds and Scenes of Gwendolyn Brooks Chicago
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 6
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, samanthah@dkpl.org or kladell@niu.edu
Learn the history of Gwendolyn Brooks Chicago in an after-hours program at the library.
Movie Showing: “Sweeney Todd”
Time: 6:45 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 6
Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.
Cost: $10
Information: 815-758-1215
E-Waste Collection
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 7
Place: Parking lot at Grove and South Fourth streets
Information: 815-748-2408 or recyclemailbox@dekalbcounty.org
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Your Write
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 7
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
For teens in sixth through 12th grades.
Here Come the Mummies Performance
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 7
Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.
Cost: $25 to $45
Information: 815-758-1215
Here Come the Mummies is an eight-piece funk-rock band of 5,000 year-old Egyptian Mummies.
Salad Bar Luncheon
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Date: Monday, Oct. 9
Place: St. Mary Cafeteria, 320 Fisk Ave.
Cost: $10
Information: 815-766-0448
The meal, hosted by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Immaculate Conception 996, will include meatballs, ham, baked beans, assorted homemade salads and desserts. Carry-outs available.
Mental Health Awareness
Time: 6:15 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 10
Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.
Information: 815-758-1215
The evening will start with NAMI Ending the Silence, a program that helps raise awareness and change perceptions around mental health, followed by a panel of local participants talking about mental health experiences.
Library Board of Trustees Meeting
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 816-756-9568, ext. 220, or dkplref@dkpl.org
GENOA
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-785-5967
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 6
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $11 adults, $9 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger
Information: 815-784-5967
Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Pancake Breakfast
Time: 6 to 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday, Oct. 8
Place: Genoa Masonic Lodge, 130 Route 23
Cost: $6 adults, $4 children age 12 and under
Information: 847-774-7400 or cslater42@aol.com
“Hocus Pocus” and Hot Dogs
Time: 3 p.m.
Date: Monday, Oct. 9
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
After watching the film “Hocus Pocus,” stay for a hot dog dinner with chips, drinks and cookies. Register by calling.
KINGSTON
Church Supper
Time: 5 and 6:15 p.m. serving times
Date: Saturday, Oct. 7
Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children
Information: 815-784-2010
Dinner includes dessert. This month’s meat is pork roast. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Roast Beef Dinner and Bake Sale
Time: 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 7
Place: Malta United Methodist Church, Third and Sprague streets
Cost: $20 double meat, $15 regular dinner, $5 children age 7 and younger
Information: 815-825-2423
Menu includes beef pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet peas, raspberry jelled salad, fresh-baked rolls, homemade pies and cake. Carry-outs available.
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.
Information: 815-758-4718
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Creative Writing
Time: 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55 of Sycamore, 940 E. State St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Prenatal Support Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-899-0137
Wednesday Business Breakfast Network
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4
Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Game On!
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 5
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28
Homework Help
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Disney Movie Night
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
DeKalb Area Creative Writers
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 6
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Fall Terrarium Class
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Monday, Oct. 9
Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.
Cost: $17
Information: 815-895-3737 or info@blumengardens.com
Pokémon Players
Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 10
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
YMCA Senior Health and Fitness Expo
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11
Place: Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 W. Bethany Road
Information: www.kishymca.org/senior-health-fitness-showcase