Town Crier: June 14, 2017

CORTLAND

Lunch and Listen

Time: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274

Students in second grade and older eat pizza, read along or listen to a book. Register in advance.

Scrapbooking 101

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

For children in first grade and older.

Night Owl Story Time

Time: 7:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274

Come in your pajamas and bring your bedtime stuffed animal. Register in advance.

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

For children in fifth grade and older.

Pokémon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

Arduino Open Lab

Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Bedtime Stories and Craft

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

3-D Design and Printing Class

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For infants younger than 24 months and their caregivers.

Introduction to Internet Basics

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-758-5432

4-C Fun with Your Little One

Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

This program, run by the Gaming Goat, is intended for ages 6 to 12.

DeKalb Municipal Band Concerts

Time: 8 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays through August

Place: Band shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road

Information: www.dekalbparkdistrict.com/Band-concerts

Veterans Coffee Meet and Greet

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 14

Place: Pine Acres Rehab and Living Center, 1212 S. Second St.

Information: 815-758-8151 or 815-758-5788

Summer English Club

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org

Practice basic and intermediate conversations with others who are learning English. Learners at any level are welcome.

TinkerCad Minecraft

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 14

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Registration required.

Computer Class: Excel Formulas

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 14

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Registration required.

Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 14

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 816-756-9568, ext. 220, or dkplref@dkpl.org

Music at the Mansion: Johnny and the Boomers

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 14

Place: The Ellwood House Museum, 509 N. First St.

Information: 815-756-4609 or www.ellwoodhouse.org

Bring a lawn chair and snacks and enjoy this 90-minute free concert. Refreshments available for purchase.

4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

This is a Spanish-language only program.

Chair Yoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

DeKalb Farmers Market

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays through September

Place: Van Buer Plaza, corner of North Second and Locust streets

Information: 815-756-6306

Your Write

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400

Teens in high school work on developing characters and plots and complete a story by the end of summer.

“How to Reduce Arthritis Pain”

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 15

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Chiropractic specialist Dr. Kimberly Selir will show how to reduce pain and increase activity.

Free Movie Showing: “Moana”

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 15

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Popcorn provided.

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

DeKalb Area Writers Group

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 15

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756350

Computer Class: Computer Basics

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 15

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Registration required.

DeKalb County Democratic Party Meeting

Time: 6:30 p.m. networking and socialization, 7 p.m. meeting

Date: Thursday, June 15

Place: Universalist Unitarian Fellowship Hall, 158 N. Fourth St.

Information: www.dekalbcountydemocrats.org

Tai Chi

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Teen Open Mic

Time: 3 to 4 p.m.

Date: Friday, June 16

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Teens in grades 6 to 12 can register for a two- or three-minute timeslot. All content must be G-rated.

Open Studio

Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, June 16

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

350Kishwaukee Meeting

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Date: Friday, June 16

Place: DeKalb Area Women’s Center, 1021 State St.

Information: 224-406-4555

Jacob Haish Dedication Ceremony

Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Date: Saturday, June 17

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-8737 or daaha.inc@gmail.com

DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association will dedicate a historical marker recognizing the many inventive and civic contributions of Jacob Haish.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Glow-in-the-Dark Juggling

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Date: Saturday, June 17

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Troy Roark of Elsenpeter Productions will use black light and UV technology to deliver a free show filled with juggling, music, magic and comedy.

Food Addicts Anonymous

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Sundays

Place: Alano Club, 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: faadekalb@yahoo.com or www.foodaddictsanonymous.org

Dietitian’s Dish

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 21

Place: KishHealth Cancer Center

Information: 815-748-2958

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, June 21

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

GENOA

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-785-5967

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Dates: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Free Dance Class

Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 15

Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

The Sons of American Legion will sell hamburgers and Lightning will be held after.

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

Time: 7 to 11 a.m.

Date: Sunday, June 18

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $8

Information: 815-784-5967

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.

Information: 815-758-4718

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and Dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

Build It!

Time: 2 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Make something out of provided cardboard materials and supplies.

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Creative Writing

Time: 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55 of Sycamore, 940 E. State St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Battle of the Books Book Club

Time: 2 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, June 13

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Sycamore Farmers Market

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Dates: Tuesdays through September

Place: City Lot 1

Information: 815-895-4515

Prenatal Support Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-899-0137

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

This program is for children age 3 to 6.

Summer Dance Sampler

Time: 2 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 14

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Atlee Matthews of the Northern Illinois Dance Center will offer a sample of their dance programs. For children ages 5 to 11. Registration required.

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Learning to Connect with Alzheimer’s

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 14

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126

Candy Sushi Creation

Time: 4 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 15

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Create adorable sushi look-alikes from Rice Krispies, gummy worms and other candies. For sixth-graders and older. Sign-up required.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Summer Concerts in the Park

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays

Place: Good Tymes Shelter

Information: 815-895-3365

Musical Mornings

Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Date: Friday, June 16

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Tie-Dye Event

Times: 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

Date: Friday, June 16

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Cost: $10 adults, children free

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Bring a 100 percent cotton shirt to dye using professional grade dyes and guidance from expert Jill Draves. Sign-up required.

DeKalb Area Creative Writers

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, June 16

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Book Recycling and Donation Drop-off

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Date: Saturday, June 17

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

E-Waste Collection

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Saturday, June 17

Place: Public Works Building, 475 N. Cross St.

Information: 815-748-2408 or recyclemailbox@dekalbcounty.org

Saturday Story Time

Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Date: Saturday, June 17

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Monday Movies

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Monday, June 19

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Adult Board Game Night

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Monday, June 19

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126

Wednesday Business Breakfast Network

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, June 21

Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com