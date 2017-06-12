Town Crier: June 14, 2017

CORTLAND
Lunch and Listen
Time: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274
Students in second grade and older eat pizza, read along or listen to a book. Register in advance.
Scrapbooking 101
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
For children in first grade and older.
Night Owl Story Time
Time: 7:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274
Come in your pajamas and bring your bedtime stuffed animal. Register in advance.
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
For children in fifth grade and older.
Pokémon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
Arduino Open Lab
Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Bedtime Stories and Craft
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
3-D Design and Printing Class
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For infants younger than 24 months and their caregivers.
Introduction to Internet Basics
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-758-5432
4-C Fun with Your Little One
Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
This program, run by the Gaming Goat, is intended for ages 6 to 12.
DeKalb Municipal Band Concerts
Time: 8 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays through August
Place: Band shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road
Information: www.dekalbparkdistrict.com/Band-concerts
Veterans Coffee Meet and Greet
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 14
Place: Pine Acres Rehab and Living Center, 1212 S. Second St.
Information: 815-758-8151 or 815-758-5788
Summer English Club
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org
Practice basic and intermediate conversations with others who are learning English. Learners at any level are welcome.
TinkerCad Minecraft
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 14
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Registration required.
Computer Class: Excel Formulas
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 14
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Registration required.
Library Board of Trustees Meeting
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 14
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 816-756-9568, ext. 220, or dkplref@dkpl.org
Music at the Mansion: Johnny and the Boomers
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 14
Place: The Ellwood House Museum, 509 N. First St.
Information: 815-756-4609 or www.ellwoodhouse.org
Bring a lawn chair and snacks and enjoy this 90-minute free concert. Refreshments available for purchase.
4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
This is a Spanish-language only program.
Chair Yoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
DeKalb Farmers Market
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays through September
Place: Van Buer Plaza, corner of North Second and Locust streets
Information: 815-756-6306
Your Write
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400
Teens in high school work on developing characters and plots and complete a story by the end of summer.
“How to Reduce Arthritis Pain”
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 15
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Chiropractic specialist Dr. Kimberly Selir will show how to reduce pain and increase activity.
Free Movie Showing: “Moana”
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 15
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Popcorn provided.
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
DeKalb Area Writers Group
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 15
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756350
Computer Class: Computer Basics
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 15
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Registration required.
DeKalb County Democratic Party Meeting
Time: 6:30 p.m. networking and socialization, 7 p.m. meeting
Date: Thursday, June 15
Place: Universalist Unitarian Fellowship Hall, 158 N. Fourth St.
Information: www.dekalbcountydemocrats.org
Tai Chi
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Teen Open Mic
Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 16
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Teens in grades 6 to 12 can register for a two- or three-minute timeslot. All content must be G-rated.
Open Studio
Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 16
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
350Kishwaukee Meeting
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 16
Place: DeKalb Area Women’s Center, 1021 State St.
Information: 224-406-4555
Jacob Haish Dedication Ceremony
Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Saturday, June 17
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-8737 or daaha.inc@gmail.com
DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association will dedicate a historical marker recognizing the many inventive and civic contributions of Jacob Haish.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Glow-in-the-Dark Juggling
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Date: Saturday, June 17
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Troy Roark of Elsenpeter Productions will use black light and UV technology to deliver a free show filled with juggling, music, magic and comedy.
Food Addicts Anonymous
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Sundays
Place: Alano Club, 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: faadekalb@yahoo.com or www.foodaddictsanonymous.org
Dietitian’s Dish
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 21
Place: KishHealth Cancer Center
Information: 815-748-2958
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, June 21
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
GENOA
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-785-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Dates: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Free Dance Class
Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 15
Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
The Sons of American Legion will sell hamburgers and Lightning will be held after.
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Date: Sunday, June 18
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $8
Information: 815-784-5967
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.
Information: 815-758-4718
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and Dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
Build It!
Time: 2 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Make something out of provided cardboard materials and supplies.
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Creative Writing
Time: 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55 of Sycamore, 940 E. State St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Battle of the Books Book Club
Time: 2 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, June 13
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Sycamore Farmers Market
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays through September
Place: City Lot 1
Information: 815-895-4515
Prenatal Support Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-899-0137
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
This program is for children age 3 to 6.
Summer Dance Sampler
Time: 2 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 14
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Atlee Matthews of the Northern Illinois Dance Center will offer a sample of their dance programs. For children ages 5 to 11. Registration required.
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Learning to Connect with Alzheimer’s
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 14
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126
Candy Sushi Creation
Time: 4 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 15
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Create adorable sushi look-alikes from Rice Krispies, gummy worms and other candies. For sixth-graders and older. Sign-up required.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Summer Concerts in the Park
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays
Place: Good Tymes Shelter
Information: 815-895-3365
Musical Mornings
Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Date: Friday, June 16
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Tie-Dye Event
Times: 1, 2 and 3 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 16
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Cost: $10 adults, children free
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Bring a 100 percent cotton shirt to dye using professional grade dyes and guidance from expert Jill Draves. Sign-up required.
DeKalb Area Creative Writers
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 16
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Book Recycling and Donation Drop-off
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 17
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
E-Waste Collection
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, June 17
Place: Public Works Building, 475 N. Cross St.
Information: 815-748-2408 or recyclemailbox@dekalbcounty.org
Saturday Story Time
Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Date: Saturday, June 17
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Monday Movies
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Monday, June 19
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Adult Board Game Night
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Monday, June 19
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126
Wednesday Business Breakfast Network
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 21
Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com