December 01, 2023
News - Lake County
A Christmas Carol to play in Antioch through Dec. 18, 2016

By Shaw Local News Network
Scrooge (Dean J. Griffiths) and Bob Cratchit (Matthew Craig)

Photo by Michelle Fehsenfeld Scrooge (Dean J. Griffiths) and Bob Cratchit (Matthew Craig)

PM&L’s holiday show, Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol,” adapted and directed by Rebecca Zellar, opened last Friday and will run for the next two weekends.

"A Christmas Carol" tells the classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge (Dean J. Griffiths), a bitter old miser, who receives visits from his former business partner, Jacob Marley (Chris Riter), and the Ghosts of Christmas Past (Garrett Christiansen), Present (Christen Dominguez), and Yet to Come, and becomes a kinder, gentler, transformed man because of the encounters, according to a news release from the theater.

The play will run at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 9, 10, 16, and 17; and at 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 11, and 18. Tickets are available online at www.pmltheatre.com and are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors and students. To reserve your tickets directly through the box office, call 847-395-3055. The box office is open from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, and one and a half hours before curtain on show dates.

PM&L Theatre is located at 877 N. Main Street, Antioch.

Antioch
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois