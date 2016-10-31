Town Crier: November 2, 2016

CORTLAND

Club 55 Cortland

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 70 S. Llanos St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Tuesday Evening Story Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

For children in first grade and older.

Homework Help Night

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Pokemon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Fifth Grade and Up Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and Dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Call 815-756-4308 to volunteer. Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Kishwaukee Hospital Roberts Conference Center

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Free professional assistance for questions about Medicare plans and benefits.

Wild with Words Creative Writing Class

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and Dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Intro to 3-D Printing Class

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org

This class will help you familiarize yourself with the procedures of printing 3D objects.

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and Dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 and 10:50 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.

Living with Cancer: Chair Yoga

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Fridays

Place: KishHealth System Cancer Center

Information: 815-748-2958

Weight Watchers

Times and Dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and Dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For infants younger than 24 months and their caregivers.

Open Closet

Times and Dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth St. and Fisk Ave.

Information: 815-758-5432

Teacher in the Library

Times and Dates: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.dkpl.org or betsyzimmerman1@gmail.com

Teachers will hold free homework help for District 428 students in grades three to eight. There is a limit of five students per session.

Society for Creative Anachronism Fighter's Practice

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Liberty Park, 1012 Lewis St.

Information: www.carraigban.org

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2 to 5 and siblings of children in the Book Babies Lapsit Program.

Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

The meeting is for any and all caregivers of loved ones who have been diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Stitch Niche Knitting/Crochet Club

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org

Bring your own supplies, such as yarn and crochet hooks.

Winter Riding Clinic

Time: 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Place: North Central Cyclery, 534 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-2403 or www.northcentralcyclery.com

Learn about winter riding care and maintenance tips for your bike. Registration required for this free clinic.

Computer Class: Computer Basics

Time: 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Location: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150

Laptop computers provided for use in class. Register online, at the reference desk or by calling.

League of Women Voters of DeKalb County Meeting

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Place: First Congregational Church Narthex, 615 N. First St.

Information: leagueofdekalbcounty@gmail.com

Everyone is welcome to join the conversation on the upcoming local elections and community policing.

4-C Bebes y Libros

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

This is a Spanish language only program.

Adult Creative Writers and Artists

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3

Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Dr.

Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu

This club is for all levels and genres.

Stroke Support Group

Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3

Place: NIU Speech Language Hearing Clinic, 3100 Sycamore Road

Information: 815-753-1481

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

Adventure @ Your Library

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org

Join Gillian King-Cargile, GM Tory, and staff member Darcy in playing a special Ashfall RPG. Refreshments provided. This group is for youth age 12 to 18.

Computer Class: Cutting and Pasting

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3

Location: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150

Laptop computers will be provided for use in class. Register online, at the reference desk or by calling.

Book Talk and Signing

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Local columnist Becca Hirst and Bolingbrook nurse Jennifer Clarke will discuss their contributions to the book “The Grief Diaries: Surviving the Loss of Pregnancy” and why they felt compelled to share their stories. Signed copies of the book can be purchased for $10.

"Kathleen Madigan: The Mermaid Lady Tour"

Time: 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3

Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.

Cost: $25 to $50

Information: www.egyptiantheatre.org

Comedian Kathleen Madigan has released five CDs, three DVDs and starred in two HBO specials and three Comedy Central specials.

DeKalb Women's Club November Meeting

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Friday, Nov. 4

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-758-3396

Ann Busse Tucker, owner of Sycamore Antiques, will present the program “Discovering Antiques.”

Hang Out with the Huskies

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Friday, Nov. 4

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Children of all ages can enjoy a variety of stories and activities hosted by Alpha Phi Omega, an NIU co-ed service fraternity.

E-Waste Collection

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Place: Parking lot at Grove and South Fourth streets

Information: 815-748-2408 or recyclemailbox@dekalbcounty.org

Any item with a battery or cord, except smoke detectors, will be accepted. Most items can be recycled at no cost, except computer monitors cost $10, TVs smaller than 19 inches cost $20 and TVs larger than 19 inches cost $30.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Free Warm Clothing

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 6

Place: St. Mary’s Ministry Center, 302 Fisk Ave.

Information: 815-901-7744

Free clothing will be available to all. The event is sponsored by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Mary and Christ the Teacher parishes.

Friends of the DeKalb Public Library Meeting

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Monday, Nov. 7

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: friends@dkpl.org

The Friends support the library by providing programs, materials and services that are not part of the regular library budget. They also assist the library staff with ongoing development and special projects.

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Monday, Nov. 7

Place: DeKalb Chronicle Conference Room, 1586 Barber Greene Road

Information: dmaherhistory@gmail.com

SUVCW is a fraternal organization to preserve the memory of soldiers who were enlisted in the Union Army during the American Civil War. Involvement includes local, state and national preservation projects.

Bunco

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 8

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Calm, Creative Coloring

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 9

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org

GENOA

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 400 E. Second St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-785-5967

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Children 5 years old and younger can join Miss Toni for stories, songs and crafts.

Family-Friendly Concert

Time: 3 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Kevin Farris & the Infinite Possibilities will perform an interactive movement concert for kids of all ages.

Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Nov. 4

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $11 adults, $9 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger

Information: 815-784-5967

Paint and Sip: Pallet Art

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 6

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-6550

Artist Deb Morton will help adults 18 and older paint a winter scene while they sip tea. All materials provided. Registration required.

HINCKLEY

Teen/Adult Coloring

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Hinckley Public Library District, 100 N. Maple St.

Information: 815-286-3220

KINGSTON

Church Supper

Time: 5 and 6:15 p.m. serving times

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children

Information: 815-784-2010

Complete turkey dinner including dessert. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Join the club for fellowship and fun. Make new friends, play a variety of games and activities. Crafts will be held Fridays.

SHABBONA

Community Coffee

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.

Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.

Information: 815-758-4718

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and Dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

For ages 18 months to 3 and their caregivers.

Prenatal Support Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-899-0137

Wednesday Business Breakfast Network

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

For ages 3 to 6.

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.

Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.

Information: 815-895-1900

Game On!

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28

Middle and high school students can play board games, card games and Xbox.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore

Information: 815-895-4618

Bunco Fundraiser

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3

Place: Sycamore Veteran’s Memorial Home, 121 S. California St.

Cost: $15

Information: 815-762-1625 or 815-895-2931

This fundraiser benefits food baskets for veterans. Call to RSVP or to bring your favorite appetizer or dessert to share.

KVAL’s Still Life Challenge

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3

Place: Hy-Vee Club Room, 2700 DeKalb Ave.

Information: www.kval-nfp.org

DeKalb Area Creative Writers

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Nov. 4

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Quarter Mania Fundraiser

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Friday, Nov. 4

Place: Sycamore Moose Lodge, 317 W. State St.

Information: 815-895-5273