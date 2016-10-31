Town Crier: November 2, 2016

CORTLAND
Club 55 Cortland
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 70 S. Llanos St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Tuesday Evening Story Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
For children in first grade and older.
Homework Help Night
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Pokemon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Fifth Grade and Up Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and Dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Call 815-756-4308 to volunteer. Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Kishwaukee Hospital Roberts Conference Center
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Free professional assistance for questions about Medicare plans and benefits.
Wild with Words Creative Writing Class
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and Dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Intro to 3-D Printing Class
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org
This class will help you familiarize yourself with the procedures of printing 3D objects.
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and Dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 and 10:50 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.
Living with Cancer: Chair Yoga
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Fridays
Place: KishHealth System Cancer Center
Information: 815-748-2958
Weight Watchers
Times and Dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and Dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For infants younger than 24 months and their caregivers.
Open Closet
Times and Dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth St. and Fisk Ave.
Information: 815-758-5432
Teacher in the Library
Times and Dates: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.dkpl.org or betsyzimmerman1@gmail.com
Teachers will hold free homework help for District 428 students in grades three to eight. There is a limit of five students per session.
Society for Creative Anachronism Fighter's Practice
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Liberty Park, 1012 Lewis St.
Information: www.carraigban.org
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2 to 5 and siblings of children in the Book Babies Lapsit Program.
Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Nov. 2
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
The meeting is for any and all caregivers of loved ones who have been diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s.
Stitch Niche Knitting/Crochet Club
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org
Bring your own supplies, such as yarn and crochet hooks.
Winter Riding Clinic
Time: 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2
Place: North Central Cyclery, 534 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-2403 or www.northcentralcyclery.com
Learn about winter riding care and maintenance tips for your bike. Registration required for this free clinic.
Computer Class: Computer Basics
Time: 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2
Location: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150
Laptop computers provided for use in class. Register online, at the reference desk or by calling.
League of Women Voters of DeKalb County Meeting
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2
Place: First Congregational Church Narthex, 615 N. First St.
Information: leagueofdekalbcounty@gmail.com
Everyone is welcome to join the conversation on the upcoming local elections and community policing.
4-C Bebes y Libros
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 3
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
This is a Spanish language only program.
Adult Creative Writers and Artists
Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 3
Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Dr.
Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu
This club is for all levels and genres.
Stroke Support Group
Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 3
Place: NIU Speech Language Hearing Clinic, 3100 Sycamore Road
Information: 815-753-1481
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
Adventure @ Your Library
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 3
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org
Join Gillian King-Cargile, GM Tory, and staff member Darcy in playing a special Ashfall RPG. Refreshments provided. This group is for youth age 12 to 18.
Computer Class: Cutting and Pasting
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 3
Location: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150
Laptop computers will be provided for use in class. Register online, at the reference desk or by calling.
Book Talk and Signing
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 3
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Local columnist Becca Hirst and Bolingbrook nurse Jennifer Clarke will discuss their contributions to the book “The Grief Diaries: Surviving the Loss of Pregnancy” and why they felt compelled to share their stories. Signed copies of the book can be purchased for $10.
"Kathleen Madigan: The Mermaid Lady Tour"
Time: 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 3
Place: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.
Cost: $25 to $50
Information: www.egyptiantheatre.org
Comedian Kathleen Madigan has released five CDs, three DVDs and starred in two HBO specials and three Comedy Central specials.
DeKalb Women's Club November Meeting
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 4
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-758-3396
Ann Busse Tucker, owner of Sycamore Antiques, will present the program “Discovering Antiques.”
Hang Out with the Huskies
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 4
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Children of all ages can enjoy a variety of stories and activities hosted by Alpha Phi Omega, an NIU co-ed service fraternity.
E-Waste Collection
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 5
Place: Parking lot at Grove and South Fourth streets
Information: 815-748-2408 or recyclemailbox@dekalbcounty.org
Any item with a battery or cord, except smoke detectors, will be accepted. Most items can be recycled at no cost, except computer monitors cost $10, TVs smaller than 19 inches cost $20 and TVs larger than 19 inches cost $30.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Free Warm Clothing
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Nov. 6
Place: St. Mary’s Ministry Center, 302 Fisk Ave.
Information: 815-901-7744
Free clothing will be available to all. The event is sponsored by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Mary and Christ the Teacher parishes.
Friends of the DeKalb Public Library Meeting
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Monday, Nov. 7
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: friends@dkpl.org
The Friends support the library by providing programs, materials and services that are not part of the regular library budget. They also assist the library staff with ongoing development and special projects.
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, Nov. 7
Place: DeKalb Chronicle Conference Room, 1586 Barber Greene Road
Information: dmaherhistory@gmail.com
SUVCW is a fraternal organization to preserve the memory of soldiers who were enlisted in the Union Army during the American Civil War. Involvement includes local, state and national preservation projects.
Bunco
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 8
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Calm, Creative Coloring
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 9
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org
GENOA
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 400 E. Second St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-785-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Children 5 years old and younger can join Miss Toni for stories, songs and crafts.
Family-Friendly Concert
Time: 3 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 3
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Kevin Farris & the Infinite Possibilities will perform an interactive movement concert for kids of all ages.
Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 4
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $11 adults, $9 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger
Information: 815-784-5967
Paint and Sip: Pallet Art
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Nov. 6
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-6550
Artist Deb Morton will help adults 18 and older paint a winter scene while they sip tea. All materials provided. Registration required.
HINCKLEY
Teen/Adult Coloring
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Hinckley Public Library District, 100 N. Maple St.
Information: 815-286-3220
KINGSTON
Church Supper
Time: 5 and 6:15 p.m. serving times
Date: Saturday, Nov. 5
Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children
Information: 815-784-2010
Complete turkey dinner including dessert. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Join the club for fellowship and fun. Make new friends, play a variety of games and activities. Crafts will be held Fridays.
SHABBONA
Community Coffee
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.
Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.
Information: 815-758-4718
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and Dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
For ages 18 months to 3 and their caregivers.
Prenatal Support Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-899-0137
Wednesday Business Breakfast Network
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2
Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
For ages 3 to 6.
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.
Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.
Information: 815-895-1900
Game On!
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 3
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28
Middle and high school students can play board games, card games and Xbox.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore
Information: 815-895-4618
Bunco Fundraiser
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 3
Place: Sycamore Veteran’s Memorial Home, 121 S. California St.
Cost: $15
Information: 815-762-1625 or 815-895-2931
This fundraiser benefits food baskets for veterans. Call to RSVP or to bring your favorite appetizer or dessert to share.
KVAL’s Still Life Challenge
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 3
Place: Hy-Vee Club Room, 2700 DeKalb Ave.
Information: www.kval-nfp.org
DeKalb Area Creative Writers
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 4
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Quarter Mania Fundraiser
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 4
Place: Sycamore Moose Lodge, 317 W. State St.
Information: 815-895-5273