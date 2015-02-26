Sauk Valley area births: March 7, 2015

This Jan. 3, 2017, photo released by Paul Zalewski shows his infant daughter Ruby in a smart-tech sleeper called the Snoo, which gently rocks and jiggles babies to sleep from birth to 6 months old. (AP photo)

Lauren Elizabeth Beauchamp

Sara and Scott Beauchamp of Dixon are the parents of a daughter born at 8:35 a.m. Jan. 30, 2015, at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Lauren Elizabeth Beauchamp weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces at birth and was 20.5 inches in length.

She is welcomed by Collin, 4.

Maternal grandparents are Greg and Cindy Hicks and Charlie Bahr, all of Dixon.

Paternal grandparents are Mike Beauchamp and Brenda Morrow, both of Dixon.

Maternal great-grandparents are Floyd and Mary Lu Bahr of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Millard and Esther Hicks and Shirley Mooney, all of Dixon.

Paternal great-grandmother is Alice Herzog of Amboy.

Henry James Griffiths

Lindsay and James Griffiths of Olathe, Kansas, are the parents of a son born at 12:33 p.m. Feb. 2, 2015, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Lenexa, Kansas.

Henry James Griffiths weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce at birth and was 21 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Cindy Hall of Sterling and Dennis Hall of Fargo, North Dakota.

Paternal grandparents are Dr. John and Judy Griffiths of Omaha, Nebraska.

Maternal great-grandparents are Ernest and Jean Hill of Davenport, Iowa.

Anthony Ray Gomez

Andrea and Andres Gomez of Dixon are the parents of a son born at 2:50 a.m. Feb. 5, 2015, at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Anthony Ray Gomez weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces at birth and was 20 inches in length.

He is welcomed by Maya, 7, Vince, 5, and Cruz, 2.

Maternal grandmother is Christine Aguayo of Dixon.

Paternal grandparents are Teresa Gomez and Soledad Gomez, both of Anaheim, California.

Maternal great-grandmother is Mary Wallace of Dixon.

Kenna Lee Amesquita

Natalie and Jacob Amesquita of Dixon are the parents of a daughter born at 3:59 a.m. Feb. 8, 2015, at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Kenna Lee Amesquita weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces at birth and was 20 inches in length.

She is welcomed by Quin Amesquita, 2.

Maternal grandparents are Joe and Rebecca Duis of Sterling and Judy Duis of Mount Vernon.

Paternal grandparents are Leonard and Doris Amesquita of Rock Falls.

Maternal great-grandparents are Frank and Barbara Duis of Sterling.

Paternal great-grandmother is Mary Amesquita of Sterling.

Mila Eva King

Jaboa and Jayce King of Walnut are the parents of a daughter born at 3:09 p.m. Feb. 11, 2015, at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Mila Eva King weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces at birth and was 22 inches in length.

She is welcomed by Trip King, 5, and Lola King, 4.

Maternal grandparents are Laura and Bill Bartels of Rock Falls.

Paternal grandparents are Loretta and Chris Gibson of Walnut and Jay and Jackie King of Rock Falls.

Maternal great-grandmother is Barb Eikenberry of Sterling.

Paternal great-grandmother is Kathy Schulte of Peoria.

Brendon James Clark

Taylor and Jeff Clark of Evans, Colorado, formerly of Tampico, are the parents of a son born Feb. 12, 2015, at Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colorado.

Brendon James Clark weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces at birth and was 19.5 inches in length.

He is welcomed by Brooklyn, 4, and Brady, 2.

Maternal grandparents are Brenda and David Willard of Quincy and Andrew Garrittson of Ashville, North Carolina.

Paternal grandparents are Gale and David Clark of Evans, Colorado, formerly of Tampico.

Paternal great-grandfather is Gene Hardy of Deer Grove.

Addison Renee Imel

McKenzie Pilling and Brandon Imel of Polo are the parents of a daughter born at 11:12 p.m. Feb. 17, 2015, at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Addison Renee Imel weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce at birth and was 20 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Jena Pilling of Polo and Bill Pilling of Milledgeville.

Paternal grandparents are Robin Imel and Aaron Imel, both of Polo.

Maternal great-grandparents are Roger and Jane Palmer of Polo and Bill and Jean Pilling of Mineral Point, Wisconsin.

Paternal great-grandparents are Robert and Barbara Collins and Kenny and Rita Imel, all of Polo.

Maternal great-great-grandmother is Lois Voss of Polo.

Sloane Kelly Perino

Christy and Justin Perino of Rock Falls are the parents of a daughter born at 1:24 p.m. Feb. 18, 2015, at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Sloane Kelly Perino weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces at birth and was 22 inches in length.

She is welcomed by Margaret Sue Perino, 1.

Maternal grandparents are Greg and Sue Bushur of Effingham.

Paternal grandparents are Dante and Suzy Perino of Rock Falls.

Maternal great-grandmother is Bertha Bushur of Effingham.

Paternal great-grandparents are Jack and Phyllis Kelly of Sterling, Judy Myers of Jasper, Georgia, and John Perino of North Fort Myers, Florida.

Eliana Rosamina Camacho

Elizabeth and Luis E. Camacho of Sterling are the parents of a daughter born at 4:41 a.m. Feb. 19, 2015, at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Eliana Rosamina Camacho weighed 6 pounds at birth and was 21 inches in length.

She is welcomed by Evelyn G. Camacho, 6, and Roberto E. Camacho, 7.

Maternal grandparents are Evelia M. Thompson and Robert W. Thompson, both of Sterling.

Paternal grandparents are Martha Gutierrez Zuñiga and Inocensio Eduardo Camacho, both of Mexico.

Maternal great-grandparents are Fermina Meza and Crisoforo Sosa, both of Sterling.

Paternal great-grandparents are Silvia Vera-Luis Camacho and Rosalba Zuñiga-Chorras Gutierrez, both of Mexico.

Layton Lyle Griffith

Audrijana Keefer and Lucas Griffith of Sterling are the parents of a son born at 7:03 p.m. Feb. 19, 2015, at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Layton Lyle Griffith weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce at birth and was 20 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Brenda Elder of Sterling and Jerry Keefer of Arkansas.

Paternal grandparents are Bobbie Jacobs of Dixon and Kevin Griffith of Amboy.

Mya Jean Marshall

Stacy Stewart and Justin Marshall of Sterling are the parents of a daughter born at 3:05 p.m. Feb. 19, 2015, at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Mya Jean Marshall weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces at birth and was 20.5 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Leo and Joanie Stewart of Prophetstown.

Paternal grandparents are Kevin and Lisa Shull of Sterling and Rick and Sharry Marshall of Rock Falls.

Maternal great-grandfather is Roger Thicksten of Prophetstown.

Paternal great-grandparents are Moe and Lynn LaFavre of Dixon.

Brantley Karl Ronald Schueler

Ashley and Karl Schueler of Sterling are the parents of a son born at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22, 2015, at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Brantley Karl Ronald Schueler weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces at birth and was 20 inches in length.

He is welcomed by Reagan Ellis, 8, and Sophia Schueler, 2.

Maternal grandmother is Laura Wade of Rock Falls.

Paternal grandparents are Darla Schueler of Rock Falls and Brad and Laurie Schueler of Sterling.

Maternal great-grandparents are Nancy and Joe McCallister of Rock Falls and Pete and Betty Bell of Sterling.

Daniel Christopher Fuger

Matthew and Priscilla Fuger are the parents of a son born at 11:02 a.m. Jan. 22, 2015, at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

Daniel Christopher Fuger weighed 8 pounds at birth and was 21 inches in length.

He is welcomed by Autumn, 3, and Andrew, 1.

Maternal grandparents are Harvey and DeAnn Williams of Dixon.

Paternal grandparents are Terry and Jeanne Fuger of Dixon.

Maternal great-grandparents are Bud and Corrine Gerdes of Dixon.

Aubrey Lynn Landheer

Jenna and Arian Landheer of Lyndon are the parents of a daughter born at 8:23 a.m. Feb. 25, 2015, at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Aubrey Lynn Landheer weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces at birth and was 21 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Jonelle Hook of Morrison.

Paternal grandparents are Warren and Connie Landheer of Morrison.

Maternal great-grandparents are Raymond and Darlene Hook of Morrison.