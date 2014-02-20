May 18, 2023
News - Grundy County
News - Grundy CountyBreaking News | Morris Herald-NewsBusiness | Morris Herald-NewsCommunity News | Morris Herald-NewsCrime & Courts | Morris Herald-NewsCrime Brief | Morris Herald-NewsEducation | Morris Herald-NewsGovernment | Morris Herald-NewsGrundy CountyLocal News | Morris Herald-NewsLooking Back | Morris Herald-NewsNation & World | Morris Herald-NewsPolice Reports | Morris Herald-NewsRecords | Morris Herald-NewsState News | Morris Herald-News
News - Grundy County

Grundy County Police Reports: February 20, 2014

By Shaw Local News Network

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

Scott D. Cromwell, 25, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail Feb. 19 on a Grundy failure-to-appear warrant for unlawful possession of cannabis. He was given a Feb. 28 court date.

• Tyler J. Darling, 20, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Feb. 19 on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for unlawful possession of cannabis. He posted bond and was released with a March 17 court date.

Grundy County

• Stefanie M. McKenna, 39, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail Feb. 19 on a Dupage County failure-to-appear warrant for driving under the influence. She was given a March 18 court date.

Minooka

•Lisa J. Slaman-Schoor, 51, was arrested by Minooka police and booked into the Grundy County Jail Feb. 19 on charges of driving under the influence, possession of cannabis between 2.5 to 10 grams and possession of drug equipment. She was given a March 24 court date.

Grundy CountyPolice Reports
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois