May 22, 2023
News - Grundy County
News - Grundy County

Grundy County police reports: February 13, 2014

By Shaw Local News Network

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Grundy County

Marcellus S.B. Pretlow, 27, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 11 on a charge of violating his bail bond requirements. Pretlow was seen with someone the court ordered him to stay away from.

Marseilles

• Paul E. Hawkins, 29, of Marseilles, was arrested by Marseilles police and booked into the LaSalle County Criminal Justice Center on Feb. 7 on a warrant.

Grundy CountyPolice Reports
