Grundy County police reports: February 13, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Grundy County

• Marcellus S.B. Pretlow, 27, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 11 on a charge of violating his bail bond requirements. Pretlow was seen with someone the court ordered him to stay away from.

Marseilles

• Paul E. Hawkins, 29, of Marseilles, was arrested by Marseilles police and booked into the LaSalle County Criminal Justice Center on Feb. 7 on a warrant.