Grundy County Police Blotter: January 15, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Coal City

• Donald E. Kojder, 51, of Coal City, was arrested by Coal City police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 13 on a charge of domestic battery.

• Terra R. Perry, 26, of Coal City, was arrested by Coal City police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 13 on a charge of domestic battery.