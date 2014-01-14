June 09, 2023
News - Grundy County
News - Grundy CountyBreaking News | Morris Herald-NewsBusiness | Morris Herald-NewsCommunity News | Morris Herald-NewsCrime & Courts | Morris Herald-NewsCrime Brief | Morris Herald-NewsEducation | Morris Herald-NewsGovernment | Morris Herald-NewsGrundy CountyLocal News | Morris Herald-NewsLooking Back | Morris Herald-NewsNation & World | Morris Herald-NewsPolice Reports | Morris Herald-NewsRecords | Morris Herald-NewsState News | Morris Herald-News
News - Grundy County

Grundy County Police Blotter: January 15, 2014

By Shaw Local News Network

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Coal City

• Donald E. Kojder, 51, of Coal City, was arrested by Coal City police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 13 on a charge of domestic battery.

• Terra R. Perry, 26, of Coal City, was arrested by Coal City police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 13 on a charge of domestic battery.

Grundy County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois