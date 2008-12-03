Prep Zone: Window clear for Geneva football

Regardless of what happens in Saturday’s IHSA Class 7A football state championship game between Geneva and East St. Louis, the Vikings program will be a winner for the foreseeable future.

But in the spirit of Thanksgiving, Geneva backers would be wise to fully appreciate this moment.

In professional sports, a 21st-century cliche is the “window of opportunity” for teams to win a championship. The Vikings don’t have to worry about salary caps or expiring contracts, but this is an extraordinary senior class, one that will leave gaping holes in the program once its eligibility is exhausted 48 hours from now.

That has long been apparent. When the Vikings lost to East St. Louis in a close-fought state quarterfinal last year, Geneva knew this year’s senior class was on the cusp of greatness.

That possibility, Geneva coach Rob Wicinski acknowledges, prodded an already hard-working program to amp up its sense of urgency a couple notches.

“I think there was a commitment made by the kids on the five-hour bus ride home that they’d have the opportunity to maybe get in the show,” Wicinski said. “There was a commitment by them, and the coaching staff made a commitment moreso than usual to push these kids, push each other and try to achieve that goal.”

Geneva needs only to survey its own history to realize how rare it is to play for a state title. The Vikings last made it in 1975 when, much like current times, the program was rolling. The team’s coach then, Jerry Auchstetter, was confident he would have another crack at winning a state title in the following years.

It didn’t happen, despite the Vikings fielding some excellent teams. Making it all the way to the big stage is supremely difficult. It takes favorable circumstances in addition to excellent players, coaching and health.

This year’s Vikings caught a bit of a break when a mild first-round playoffs upset allowed them to get their road game out of the way in the second round against overmatched Rockton Hononegah. Maybe Geneva would have beaten Carmel and Crystal Lake South if those games were on the road, anyway, but after that white-knuckler in the semifinals, I’m guessing Geneva fans are appreciative of home-field advantage in the late rounds.

Strong as Geneva is at the lower levels, losing Michael Ratay and the entire offensive line to graduation will take an enormous toll. The Vikings’ defense is also loaded with difference-makers in the senior class.

This isn’t intended to be a downer during a joyful time for Geneva. After all, as Wicinski said, the Thanksgiving turkey has “a little extra spice in it” this year.

The Vikings have a handful of potential leaders in waiting, with defensive tackle Frank Boenzi, quarterback Brandon Beitzel, linebacker Bret Shannon and safety Michael Santacaterina among the Vikings likely to shine next year. And you better believe there will be capable reinforcements, as dominant as the Vikings have been at the freshman and sophomore levels in recent years.

“There’s quite a bit of enthusiasm at the lower levels because of what these kids have done for us to take us to a championship level,” Geneva freshman coach Kevin Bell said.

The success of this year’s team, too, gives the coaching staff another tool to motivate incoming players.

“I think we felt it just from ‘04 on that all the sudden you’ve got credibility with whoever you’re talking to,” Wicinski said. “I don’t know if we hang it out there as a carrot, but it’s matter of fact – this is what you need to do, this is what teams in the past have done. It’s like with [the weight room], when they see the correlation with that and success, you can’t keep them out of there.”

As daunting as it will be to start over, Geneva will rise again.

But there are a lot of excellent football teams in a given year. Teams that can win a state title are a different breed.

This year’s Vikings are in that class, and that’s a reality worth savoring.

• Jay Schwab is sports editor of the Kane County Chronicle. He can be reached at 630-845-5382 or jschwab@kcchronicle.com.