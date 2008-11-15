Encore! Geneva cross country girls repeat as state champs

PEORIA – Kelly Whitley and Sarah Heuer paced and pushed each other throughout their race Saturday, so Whitley was ready when her Geneva teammate needed a nudge later on.

The awards stage had filled fast with medalists, leaving Heuer unsure about where to go once her name was called. Standing next in line, Whitley provided a head start.

Right this way to the podium, front and center.

The Vikings repeated as Class 3A girls champions at the IHSA State Cross Country Meet as their top two runners stayed stride for stride. Whitley finished second individually in 17:07 while Heuer took third in 17:08. Everyone else came in pretty close behind at Detweiller Park, helping Geneva (51 points) rout runner-up Hinsdale Central (166) and third-place St. Charles East (197).

“It’s just amazing having your teammate with you,” Whitley said, “and knowing that all your other teammates are behind you running together and working together.”

A handful of fans joked about their greediness for a few more titles. The 2007 champions boasted six freshmen and a sophomore, but the 2008 squad had two upperclassmen. Heuer, a senior, transferred from Minnesota before the season with sister Meghan, a junior.

With Meghan’s 12th-place run Saturday (in 15:28), the Heuers clinched back-to-back all-state finishes in different states. The Vikings’ Tess Ehrhardt, meanwhile, finished 14th in 17:28.

While Vikings coach Bob Thomson smiled about the program’s future – including Whitley, a sophomore who also placed second last year – he guarded against taking anything for granted.

“Somebody could move up, somebody might move down,” Thomson said. “You just don’t know. We just want all the kids to come out, we want all the kids to work hard, we want them to have fun. And let the chips fall where they may, I guess.”

Geneva’s boys team benefited from that pack mentality as well. Behind top 25 finishes from Andrew Nelson (11th, 14:42), Kevin McDowell (14th, 14:47), Chris Higgins (19th, 14:55) and Greg Adelman (24th, 15:00), the Vikings placed third in the state in Class 3A.

A familiar approach helped them through.

“In practice, we all work together, too,” Adelman said. “Make sure to push off each other.”

Marmion senior Andrew Larsen finished eighth overall in 14:34, drawing inspiration and momentum from his teammates yelling from the gallery.

An individual qualifier from last week’s St. Charles East Sectional, Larsen said he gained special stimulation midway through the race when Cadet T.J. Heffernan reminded him this was his last high school race ever.

St. Charles North also turned in a strong showing, taking eighth as a team in its fifth successive trip to Peoria. Led by Max Clink (29th, 15:12), the North Stars saw six of seven runners register personal bests. Ailing Todd VanKerkhoff, troubled by a lower back and gluteal injury since finishing second in the Upstate Eight Conference meet, did not factor into the team score.

“Either way,” North coach Steve Imig said, “if you focus on what we did on the course today, it was fantastic.”

Area athletes also competed in the girls and boys Class 2A races as the state meet came to Detweiller for the 39th successive year.

Burlington Central’s girls placed 10th in the 20-team field behind top finisher Maggie Gannon (19th, 18:25). For the boys, Kaneland’s top two of Matt Reusche (20th, 15:31) and Paul Davies (47th, 15:55) helped it to an eighth-place finish.

Burlington Central freshman Clint Kliem, an individual sectional qualifier, took 45th in 15:54.

“It’s state and it’s the best of the best,” said Kaneland’s Trevor Holm, who ran but was not part of the Knights’ team score.

The East girls, meanwhile, bid farewell to Lizzy Hynes, who rounded out her state career with a seventh-place 17:20. Sixteenth as a freshman in 2005, Hynes was sixth a year later and third last season.

Saints freshman Mallory Abel (38th, 18:00) learned under the four-time all-state runner this year, and coach Denise Hefferin believes Abel could follow in Hynes’ footsteps.

Next up for the senior: 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) collegiate races at either Duke, Boston College, Georgetown or Virginia.

“I’m very excited for next year,” Hynes said. “It’ll be a nice change of pace, a different experience, a different atmosphere.”

Not for the Geneva girls, who will return three state runners from 2007 who ranked out of the team’s top seven this fall.

Only Sarah Heuer will graduate, off, presumably to find another podium.