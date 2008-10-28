Prep Zone: No telling what the Batavia offense is up to

Defensive coordinators scrutinizing Batavia’s game against Kaneland might fret about that wicked Bulldogs ground game, but at least they wouldn’t sweat the Bulldogs’ passing potential.

Conversely, coaches picking apart last week’s Batavia game against DeKalb might feel compelled to deploy every last defensive back on the roster to contend with quarterback Jordan Coffey and an exceptional Bulldogs air attack.

Wait a second.

Is this the same team?

What, exactly, is this Batavia offense about?

There’s no clear-cut answer to that question, meaning Geneva coach Rob Wicinski and the Vikings’ coaching staff have plenty to be anxious about leading up to Friday’s Batavia-Geneva showdown.

“It’s a cat and mouse game, and any time you’re in that, there’s a possibility for mistakes to happen on the defensive side of the ball,” Wicinski said.

Batavia coach Mike Gaspari is known for mixing it up on offense, but at times this season, the Bulldogs have taken their versatile capabilities to extremes.

In the Week 5 win against Kaneland, Batavia, rather shockingly, ran the ball on its first 17 plays of the game. Contrast that with last week’s demolition of DeKalb, in which senior quarterback Jordan Coffey already had 18 completions to his credit by halftime.

As much as it might seem like Batavia tries to play mind games with opponents, Gaspari insists that’s not the case.

“I literally shoot from the hip and go with gut feeling,” said Gaspari, who also gives Coffey the power to call plays in most situations.

During Batavia’s current five-game winning streak, the Bulldogs have proven to be the area’s most well-rounded offense. Running back Bai Kabba can dazzle, as he did for a school-record 321 rushing yards against Sycamore, but Coffey and a deep, skillful receiving corps led by Erich Zeddies, Tyler Lindquist and Ryan Webb are also plenty capable of stealing the show.

For the season, the Bulldogs have passed for 1,791 yards and rushed for 1,594.

“I would think as a defensive coordinator it would be a major concern as you prepare for us,” Gaspari said. “That said, football generally is won in the trenches, and whoever can control the line of scrimmage generally is the team that comes out successful.”

That’s where Gaspari’s headaches might come into play Friday.

Though the Bulldogs have an impressive offensive line of their own and the Batavia defensive line has made strides, matching up with unbeaten Geneva at the line of scrimmage might be asking too much. The Vikings are big, strong and experienced on both lines.

If the Bulldogs can minimize Geneva’s advantage up front, Batavia (6-2) has the firepower to pull what would be a major upset. That would likely force a three-way tie for the Western Sun Conference title – Glenbard South has only one conference loss – after the Bulldogs started the season 1-2.

“It’s a real tribute to this team that they’ve put themselves back in contention to share this conference title,” Gaspari said.

Geneva doesn’t expect it to play out that way.

Then again, against the Bulldogs, knowing what to expect just isn’t possible.

• Jay Schwab is sports editor of the Kane County Chronicle. He can be reached at 630-845-5382 or jschwab@kcchronicle.com.