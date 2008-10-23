Batavia (5-2, 4-1) at DeKalb (1-6, 1-4), 7:30 p.m. at NIU Huskie Stadium

Scouting the opponent: Batavia RB Bai Kabba set a school record with 321 rushing yards last week in a 47-22 win over Sycamore. “He’s a heck of an athlete,” DeKalb coach Kurt Johansen said. “He’s a little banged up but we are preparing as if he will play.” Johansen said that Batavia, which has a 60/40 run-to-pass ratio, is the “total package on offense.” Kabba had a “minor concussion” last week against Sycamore, according to Batavia coach Mike Gaspari. He has practiced with the team this week but might be held out of Friday’s game. QB Jordan Coffey frequently targets WR Tyler Lindquist.

Keys to Victory: The DeKalb offense has shown signs of life the past few weeks. The Barbs have to consistently sustain drives though and not go through long scoring droughts. “Just because we have one good play doesn’t mean we can stick it in neutral the next three series,” Johansen said. The seniors will have to feed off the motivation of their final home game if they are to spring an upset and the DeKalb offense has to continue to diversify. The Barbs were a pass-happy bunch, but have resorted to an all-run approach for long stretches last week. Once DeKalb sprinkled in the occasional short pass, not only did it gain yards in chunks, but the running game found some extra lanes.

Players to Watch: DeKalb senior LB Matt Fletcher was all over the field last week. The Barbs need Fletcher, senior LB Russ Diedrich or a member of the secondary to collect an early turnover for a quick confidence boost. The Bulldogs’ defense has allowed the second fewest points in the Western Sun Conference. Batavia already is in the playoffs, so it will be interesting to see if Kabba plays.

Prediction: Batavia 42, DeKalb 28