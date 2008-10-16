Sycamore (3-3, 1-3 WSC) at Batavia (4-2, 3-1 WSC), 7:30 p.m. at Batavia High School

Directions: Take State Road 64 to the East out of Sycamore for 19 miles, take a right on Randall Road in St. Charles for4.5 miles, then take a left on Main Street and go 0.6 miles before reaching Batavia High School. The trip will take approximately 35 minutes.

Scouting the Opposition: The Bulldogs’ defense has ratcheted up its hitting the last few weeks, and that kind of physicality should take its toll on a foe with smaller numbers as the game wears on. The offense is led by RB Bai Kabba, a speed back who will be a handful for the Spartans to stop. Senior quarterback Jordan Coffey is 6-foot-4 with a strong arm while top receivers Erich Zeddies and Ryan Webb will be players Sycamore needs to keep an eye on.

Keys to victory: Defense. Sycamore is going to have to start stopping their Western Sun opponents and holding them under 30 points if they want to walk away with victories or a trip to the playoffs. Last week, it was defensive lapses that allowed Rochelle’s Ben Schwartz to break free in the second half. This week, they can’t have a repeat.

Players to Watch: Sycamore RB Marckie Hayes has become Sycamore’s most reliable scorer along with WR Tom Hensley and QB Michael Buckner. The trio will need to put up big numbers again this week if they Spartans plan on pulling the road upset. Batavia RB Bai Kabba is the man the Spartans will need to stop.

Prediction: Batavia 38, Sycamore 21