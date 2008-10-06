Friday Rewind: Spartans fell to ‘really good’ Geneva team

GENEVA — Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said it once.

Then he repeated it twice more, trailing off, thinking about it.

“They’re a really good team,” Ryan said after his Spartans fell 45-21 to Class 7A No. 3 Geneva last Friday night.

Ryan thought he had his Spartans (3-2, 1-2 Western Sun) prepared. He thought they played their hearts out. And while they made some mistakes, it was more frustrating than anything that they were outmuscled as the second half wore on.

“They got after us really good up front at that point,” Ryan said of the second half.

No carries for Bex

Sycamore senior Cody Bex didn’t touch the football Friday night. But that wasn’t a reflection on his abilities.

Ryan said that he wanted Bex to concentrate solely on his linebacking position on Friday against Geneva’s troubling running combination of Michael Ratay and Drew Fagot.

He also said that against the Vikings large and athletic front four, the Spartans needed to use more outside runs with smaller, speedier backs like Marckie Hayes and Tom Hensley.

Bex’s style of running, power rushing up the middle, wouldn’t have worked as well against Geneva’s big offensive front.

Bex had 168 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries entering the game

Playoff Push

With four games left, Sycamore will need at least two more wins to become playoff eligible, starting with this week’s homecoming game against Rochelle. The Spartans then play Batavia, Yorkville and Glenbard South in succession.

Players of the Week

Offense — Marckie Hayes. Hayes ran for 83 yards on nine carries with a pair of rushing touchdowns and a 76-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Defense — Brett Gulke. The defensive back intercepted a pass from Geneva’s Brandon Beitzel and made several key pass breakups.