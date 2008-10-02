Batavia football looking to end skid vs. Kaneland

Batavia

On offense

The Bulldogs have thrown the ball successfully most of the season, but Batavia’s ground game joined the party last week, too. Bai Kabba, who missed most of the first two games with an injury, showcased his big-play capabilities with 125 second-half rushing yards against Rochelle. “His confidence is back,” Batavia coach Mike Gaspari said. “You get a knee injury as a skill player on offense and it can take the winds out of your sails and be damaging to your confidence until you get in there and play and make plays.” An all-senior offensive line of Alex Berg, Jake Hilliard, Ben Hefter, Phil Livingston and Sean Boyle more often than not have allowed quarterback Jordan Coffey ample time to make use of a strong receiving corps.

On defense

Gaspari was encouraged by what he saw last week against Rochelle, the “most physical effort” of the year for the Bulldogs’ defense, he said. Gaspari said the leadership of safety Mike Theriault, who had 20 tackles against Rochelle, has been instrumental in the defense’s progression. Also providing a lift in the secondary has been cornerback Drew Dienslake, whose pass coverage skills likely will come in handy against the Knights. Gaspari said Batavia has benefited from moving Mike Greco from linebacker to a defensive tackle position to help shore up the line. The defense’s speed likely will be pushed to the limits tonight. “You have to defend the entire field both horizontally and vertically,” Gaspari said. “That’s the major challenge always when you go against [Kaneland].”

What they need to do to win

Defensively, Batavia needs to be conscious of Kaneland’s run game. Those five-wide sets can be mesmerizing, but the Knights become ultra-dangerous when they chew up yards on the ground, too, especially from the quarterback position. If Batavia’s defense takes another step forward, the Bulldogs’ depth and experience advantages should be enough for a happy homecoming.

Kaneland

On offense

A dynamic sophomore class, led by quarterback Joe Camiliere and running back/receiver Blake Serpa, is taking the conference by storm. Camiliere is an excellent athlete who demonstrated his versatility last week against Sycamore, when he threw for 292 yards and rushed for 82 more. Hayden Johnson (eight receptions for 129 yards against Sycamore) might be emerging as a go-to receiver for the Knights, while Ryley Bailey and Tyler Callaghan are among the other top threats in a deep pool of Kaneland receivers. Knights coach Tom Fedderly wants to see the offense continue to be more efficient in turning yards gained into points.

On defense

Kaneland’s defense generally has been much stronger this season than last year, but the Knights had difficulty slowing Sycamore in last week’s dramatic 38-35 win. The Knights allowed 301 rushing yards, one week after doing a solid job containing one of the conference’s best running teams – Rochelle. Ben Bradford and Tyler Suerth are among Kaneland’s top defensive players; both recovered fumbles in last week’s win. Kaneland has yet to face a team as inclined to air it out as Batavia. Bulldogs quarterback Jordan Coffey is likely to improve upon the 307 yards he threw for against the Knights last year unless Steve Tosaw and the rest of Kaneland’s defensive line can consistently penetrate the pass protection of a veteran Batavia O-line.

What they need to do to win

Make Batavia a one-dimensional offense, as the Bulldogs predominantly were before the rushing game started to click in the second half last week against Rochelle. If the Bulldogs have to air it out all night, eventually they’ll make some mistakes. Kaneland also must match the intensity of a Batavia team acutely aware it has lost four straight in the series.

Jay Schwab’s pick: Batavia 33, Kaneland 26