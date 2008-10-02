Sycamore (3-1, 1-1 WSC) at Geneva (4-0, 2-0 WSC), 7:30 p.m.

Radio: Daily Chronicle Sports Editor Jon Styf and WLBK’s T.D. Ryan will call the game starting with a 7 p.m. pre-game on 1360-AM.

Directions: Take State Road Route 64 east out of Sycamore for 19.4 miles before taking a right on Randall Rd. for 0.8 miles. Take a left on Route 38 for 1.4 miles. Take a left on Logan Ave, right on Peyton St. and left on McKinley Ave. in quick succession to reach the school. Travel time is approx. 33 minutes.

Scouting the opposition: The Vikings’ offense and RB Michael Ratay get a lot of credit, but Geneva’s defense has yet to allow more than seven points in 2008. The line, led by Frank Benzi, Andrew Clausen and Cory Hofstetter are dominant while linebacker Brennan Quick is a big hitter and safety Sean Grady can change a game quickly, like he did with two interceptions returned for touchdowns against St. Charles East.

Keys to victory: The Spartans will need to slow down Geneva RB Michael Ratay, who has 15 rushing touchdowns this year and carried the ball 44 times in a 14-7 win over Glenbard South last week. Ratay had 177 yards against the Spartans last season. The Spartans will need to spread the ball out early and put pressure on Geneva’s secondary. Beyond Grady, they are a group that really has not proven anything.

Players to watch: Sycamore RB Marckie Hayes and WR Tom Hensley. They both are big-play threats with big-time running and receiving averages and plays this season. For Geneva, QB Brandon Beitzel has yet to prove he can be dependable in the air. The Spartans will need to pack it in against the Vikings’ big offensive line and make them beat them with the pass while Hensley and Hayes try their best in single coverage in the secondary in their defensive roles.

Prediction: Geneva 32, Sycamore 14

— Jon Styf