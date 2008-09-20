PREP ZONE: Batavia must solve slow starts

Slow starts can be shrugged off when teams dig out of the hole and come back to win.

The Batavia football team is not in the shrugging mood.

The Bulldogs sit at 1-2 largely because they have continued a troubling trend from last season of being forced to play catch-up – with little success.

The Bulldogs quickly fell behind in both losses this season – against St. Charles East and Glenbard South – in both cases rallying to make a game of it, but falling short.

With little margin for error remaining if the Bulldogs are going to make the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons, Bulldogs coach Mike Gaspari is imploring his team to answer the bell earlier Friday against Rochelle.

“You certainly don’t want paranoia to set in and I don’t think that’s the case, but the kids have to be aware of the fact that we can’t keep digging holes for us early in the game and expect to be successful,” Gaspari said.

Gaspari said he is unsure whether the penchant for starting slowly is coincidence or a flaw in the team’s approach. To the Bulldogs’ credit, they often battle back, such as in last year’s meeting with the Hubs, when Batavia rallied from a 24-0 halftime deficit before falling, 36-31.

Either way, Gaspari said “there’s no hiding” from the early-game woes. If there was a quick fix, it already would have been employed, but Gaspari said the more experienced offense has to take charge by putting up points early to deflect pressure from a defense that has struggled on the young season.

Gaspari, though, says the Bulldogs’ defense is making headway.

“Our defensive staff is a very upbeat group of men who believe in the kids here,” Gaspari said. “We’re just going to continue to work hard. We’ve seen nice growth as the season has progressed even though it has not necessarily shown up on the scoreboard ... we’ve generally seen it even over the course of the games,” Gaspari said.

Gaspari realizes, though, those improvements need to be amplified starting Friday. The Bulldogs have several potential snags remaining on the schedule, starting with Rochelle and including other dates that could prove problematic against teams such as Sycamore and Kaneland, let alone the annual showdown with Geneva that, at this point, it’s difficult to envision the Bulldogs winning.

Gaspari stopped short of calling the Rochelle game a must-win, but acknowledged it’s “getting close” to that point. The Hubs (2-1) will feel some urgency of their own after a disappointing loss last week to Kaneland.

Although dropping two of their first three – albeit against strong opposition – is not how the Bulldogs envisioned the season shaking out, there is cause for optimism.

Batavia’s offense remains among the most talented in the area, and the Bulldogs have thrived on special teams. Last year’s Bulldogs were 2-3 before regrouping to make the postseason.

Gaspari said the team’s offseason investment leads him to believe there will be better days ahead.

“The kids did everything previous teams have done,” Gaspari said. “In the end, that’ll pay off.”

Lots of people around here hope so. Batavia is passionate about its football and, fairly or otherwise, the Bulldogs’ run to the IHSA Class 6A state championship game two years ago raised the bar for the program.

Gaspari said “a lot of people sometimes have some strange expectations” for high school teams, and prefers to keep the challenge ahead in perspective.

“The kids are putting forth a great effort,” Gaspari said. “We may not be as talented as we were two years ago when we went to the state title game but the kids are giving us their very best effort. We’re coaching the same way we have the last 24 years. As long as everyone keeps working as hard as they can, that’s all that really matters.”

Fair enough.

Just the same, turning that hard work into some first-half production would go a long way toward a happier fall around Batavia.

