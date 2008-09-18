Harvard (1-1) at Genoa-Kingston (2-0) 7 p.m.

Scouting the Opposition: Harvard has been one of the best teams in the Big Northern Conference in the last couple of years. Last season, Harvard advanced to the quarterfinals in Class 4A, losing to Coal City, the same team that knocked off the Cogs in the previous round. Two seasons ago, Harvard made it to the quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champion Driscoll.

The Hornets like to mix it up on offense, but will rely on the run. Junior running back Vince Gabrys cut through Aurora Central Catholic for 274 rushing yards on 29 carries last week, including a 55-yard touchdown run.

"They'll hit you in the mouth and run right through you," said Genoa-Kingston coach Bill McCarty. "They're a very well-coached team."

Keys to Victory: Genoa-Kingston’s defense has been stout the first two weeks, shutting out Chicago Longwood and controlling Wheaton Academy until the Warriors scored two late touchdowns on the second-team defense. But Harvard is a different animal, and the Cogs haven’t seen a team like this since the end of last season. If G-K’s 4-4 defense can control Gabrys and get pressure up the middle, it will have a chance.

Players to watch: Running back T.C. Holterhaus showed a lot of burst against Longwood, but was slowed down by a Wheaton Academy team that was clearly keying on him. It allowed quarterback Chris Wilkins to run for over 100 yards again. Wilkins won't get another 62-yard touchdown on a designed sneak again, but a big game here would be impressive. Nick Lopez had two interceptions last week and will have to fight the urge to stop the run when Harvard starts using its play-action attack. Ryan Muir was impressive in his first game at kicker and may prove to be the difference if the game stays close.

Prediction: Harvard 28, Genoa-Kingston 17