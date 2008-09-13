Prep Zone: Batavia star running back Bai Kabba ready to return

Bai Kabba did his darnedest to be a model teammate on Aug. 29, rooting his teammates on as he stood, aided by crutches, on the sidelines.

He shouted encouragement, genuinely energized when the Bulldogs made a game of it in the second half of their season-opening loss to St. Charles East.

Naturally, though, Kabba’s concentration was divided. The standout Batavia running back couldn’t help but wonder if his senior season was done after three carries and one half of football.

“I was really thinking I kind of let the team down,” said Kabba, whose knee bent awkwardly on a tackle. “I know I didn’t do it on purpose, but what was going though my head was I’d rather be on the field helping my team out than sitting on the sidelines.”

As grim as Kabba’s outlook seemed that night, when many suspected Kabba might miss most of the season, or worse, a doctor’s visit Friday afternoon revealed the MCL in his right knee was merely stretched, not torn.

Kabba missed Friday’s Batavia win against West Chicago, but expects to return to practice Monday and play this week at Glenbard South, aided by a knee brace.

Kabba said he was “fidgety the whole day” before seeing the doctor, but overjoyed afterward. So were his teammates, especially close friend and Batavia quarterback Jordan Coffey.

“He was the first teammate I saw after it, and we were just like bouncing off the walls, pumped,” Kabba said.

Like many who witnessed the jarring sight of Kabba on crutches opening night, Coffey said he was “stunned” the track star will return so soon. Kabba’s presence should enable the Bulldogs’ offense to be more balanced.

“You got some kid that’s running a 4.5 (40-yard dash) and a 48.2 (400 meters), there’s not a whole lot of guys in the state that can compete with that,” Coffey said. “Hopefully he’ll get some open room when he comes back and we’ll be able to see him fly again.”

Clearing the air: Batavia football coach Mike Gaspari said Saturday he is agitated about St. Charles East coach Ted Monken’s assertion after the Week 1 game that Batavia players planted the school flag on East’s field before the game, drawing Monken’s postgame ire.

Gaspari said TV camera recordings of pregame show that did not happen, calling the accusation – which was reported in multiple media outlets, including the Chronicle – “a total fabrication.” Gaspari said in the aftermath people have questioned his program’s sportsmanship.

“I’m going to take for granted he’s trying to motivate his team somehow,” Gaspari said. “However it’s inappropriate because in the process he’s maligned our program.”

Reached Saturday night, Monken said he did not see the alleged flag-planting first-hand, but was told that it happened by some of his assistants.

“If it didn’t happen, then I’m happy because I never thought that would happen with [Gaspari’s program], but in the heat of the battle guys thought they saw something and it was relayed to me,” Monken said.

Gaspari, also Batavia’s athletic director, said he plans to follow up with East AD Jerry Krieg.

“The thing this young coach doesn’t understand is I have a reputation in this entire area and actually around the state ... he’s maligning the reputation of someone that’s done this for 24 years and has an impeccable reputation,” Gaspari said.

Monken said he hopes no ill will lingers and said Batavia has “a fantasic program.”

