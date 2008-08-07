DeKalb benefactor James Forster dies

James Forster, a former DeKalb resident who served on numerous boards in the city and is known as the “grandfather” of Kishwaukee Community Hospital, died earlier this week.

Forster was born Dec. 7, 1917, in Shabbona, according to his obituary, and died Monday of natural causes at Dixon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Dixon.

He worked as a bank auditor and production manager for DeKalb Hybrid Seed Corn Company and was the president and CEO of the DeKalb Bank.

He also was the owner of the Forster Implement Company of DeKalb, Dixon, Harvard and Mendota. He served on numerous boards - many of them as a past president - in the community, including DeKalb Rotary Club, DeKalb School Board, the Kishwaukee Community Hospital Board and the Kishwaukee Family YMCA Board, according to his obituary.

”He was on everything,” said his daughter, Kathy Schimmoler of Rockford. “That was just his, I guess his philosophy of life was service to others: family, friends, community, world.”

Forster’s funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 11, at St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 10. A memorial is being established for James E. Forster in care of Anderson Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 605, 2011 S. Fourth St. DeKalb, IL 60115.

