Prep Zone: Marmion QB Ricky Bird recovers from injury against Prairie Ridge

NORTH AURORA – Marmion quarterback Ricky Bird added about 20 pounds of “the wrong kind of weight,” as he puts it, while recovering from a serious medical scare at the end of his junior season.

On doctor’s orders, Bird spent the past four months steering clear of major physical exertion.

So with Bird finally cleared to lift weights and test his endurance last week, his dad, Ricardo, made a bet that out-of-shape Ricky couldn’t run 2 miles in less than 16 minutes.

Bird’s time: 13:58.

Clearly, Bird’s competitive juices remain intact. Whether he’ll still be able to use football as an outlet is undetermined, but after what he’s endured, it’s a question dwarfed in significance by a statement: Ricky is going to be OK.

Bird’s medical woes stemmed from what the family considers “a freak occurrence” during the Cadets’ playoff loss to Prairie Ridge in October.

He was injured in the first half, after which he was unable to lift his throwing arm and experienced short-term memory loss.

That night, the Birds drove to Delnor-Community Hospital in Geneva, where tests showed Bird had a concussion and a separated shoulder, but nothing too serious.

Just typical football injuries, so it seemed.

Four days later, Bird woke up complaining of a headache. More tests were done, and it was determined that Bird suffered a stroke sometime between Friday night and Tuesday morning.

A 16-year-old kid suffering a stroke.

Not unprecedented, but certainly rare. And terrifying.

Bird checked into Children’s Memorial Hospital in Chicago, where doctors learned that he had developed a snag on his carotid artery that caused a blood clot to travel to his brain, leading to the stroke.

The separated shoulder might have saved Bird’s life. If he hadn’t come out of the game at halftime, there’s no telling what further danger another jarring hit or two might have caused.

Bird’s recovery has gone well. He feels better, doctors recently said he can stop taking the blood-thinner he was on, and he’s delighted about finally being able to work up a good sweat.

The serious stuff is over – unless you’re a sports-worshiping teenager, and your school’s starting quarterback.

Now 17, Bird can hardly stop fretting about whether he’ll be able to guide Marmion to a return trip to the playoffs as a senior. His parents think about it, too, because they know how meaningful it is to their oldest son.

Ricardo and Ricky’s mom, Carolyn, are relieved that Ricky is doing well, but they understand that their son – who also has played baseball and basketball at Marmion – is an athlete through and through, and they intend to fully explore his options.

Doctors are biding their time before providing the Birds a bottom-line opinion on whether it’s safe for Ricky to resume playing football.

“Doctors are guarded by nature . ... I’m an attorney, so they’re very guarded,” Ricardo quipped.

In a couple of weeks, the family will head from their home in North Aurora to world-famous Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Ricky hopes the visit brings his athletic prospects into sharper focus. He looks forward to being able to “concentrate on other things, and not have that in the back of my mind all the time. Even if it’s a ‘No’ answer, it’s a straight-out answer.”

If the prognosis isn’t what Bird wants to hear, he will have no shortage of support. The past months have affirmed the Birds’ loyalty to Marmion. From coaches dropping off game film to entertain Ricky at the hospital to families from St. Rita of Cascia Parish bringing Ricardo meals to serve Ricky’s younger siblings while Carolyn was by Ricky’s side, the Birds have had many helping hands.

Marmion football coach Dan Thorpe said if Bird has to step aside, his quarterback would be a valued mentor in practice. And, Thorpe said, Bird can be proud of his career.

“I talk about that often in practice – have no regrets,” Thorpe said. “Ricky Bird can walk away from football with no regrets. He lifted weights every day last summer, he organized his teammates to throw in open fields and baseball diamonds, he went to football camps. ... He put every ounce of energy he could into preparing for last season.”

Even the green light from doctors would not make returning to the huddle easy. Bird said his injury “wouldn’t overtake all my other thoughts, but I’d be conscious of it.” The view might be toughest from the stands.

“I love watching football, but I don’t particularly love watching it when he’s playing,” Ricardo said. “There’s a reason why they have an ambulance at every game – because it’s brutal.”

The final call will be a family decision. Ricardo calls his son “an intelligent guy,” and if it’s deemed safe for him to play again, he wants Ricky to take a leading role in the deliberations.

Sacrificing football would be hard, but Mom and Dad could live with it. Eventually, so could Ricky.

“If he were to not play again, it would be sad, a cruel twist of fate for Ricky,” Carolyn said. “But in the scheme of things, there’s a lot more to life. ... That’s what we’ll focus on.”

