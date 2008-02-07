Prep Roundup: Geneva QB Mayszak headed for Truman State

GENEVA – Geneva quarterback Mike Mayszak, who helped lead the Vikings football team to an 11-1 record and Western Sun Conference title this season, is bound for Division II Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo.

After just one year under center with the Vikings, Mayszak said he will get a shot to earn a backup role at quarterback as a freshman at Truman State, but down the line could also play receiver, where he excelled as a junior.

“They said they liked my athleticism and the fact that even though I was inexperienced, I would still hang in the pocket,” Mayszak said.

The Geneva senior also said the collarbone on his non-throwing, left side has healed fully since surgery. Mayszak broke his collarbone in the Class 7A quarterfinals at East St. Louis, where the Vikings’ season ended.

A football player since fourth grade, Mayszak added that the idea of playing college football hasn’t quite sunk in.

“It just doesn’t feel real yet,” Mayszak said. “It’s a pretty exciting thing.”

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rosary 66, St. Edward 47: At Aurora, Rosary team celebrated Senior Night in style Thursday, beating St. Edward, 66-47, for the team’s 20th win of the season, matching the program record.

Sophomore Jordan Rettig tallied a game-high 20 points in the win as the Royals improved to 20-5 on the season, 12-2 in the Suburban Catholic Conference.

Rosary seniors Faith Jones, Colleen VanBogaert, Victoria Alvarez and Kylie Schalz all had big games.

Jones finished with 13 points, VanBogaert scored 11, Alvarez tallied 10 and Schalz just missed a double-double with eight points and 15 rebounds.

West Aurora 49, West Chicago 29: At West Chicago, Kyra Watson led West Aurora to the DuPage Valley Conference win with 23 points and 21 rebounds.

Kiara Towles tallied six points, 12 rebounds and three steals, while teammate Bri Tye chipped in with eight points, five assists and four steals for the Blackhawks (17-7 overall, 9-3 DVC).

Stillman Valley 62, Burlington Central 47: At Burlington, Central fell despite getting a game-high 17 points from Melanie Laird.

Cory Bazany added 16 points for the Rockets (16-8 overall), while Jordan Maisto tallied seven.