Batavia football falls short of upset vs. East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS – After struggling through an up-and-down 5-4 regular season, it was thought the Batavia football team probably wouldn’t be much of a factor this season in the IHSA Class 7A playoffs.

But the Bulldogs turned the naysayers into believers Saturday afternoon after they nearly upset highly-rated East St. Louis before falling, 27-21, at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium.

East St. Louis, seeded third and ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press Class 7A state poll, improved to 9-1 with its ninth straight win. The Flyers will travel to Moline next weekend to tangle with the Maroons.

“We don’t have anything to feel bad about,” Bulldogs coach Mike Gaspari said. “We got beat by a great football team with tremendous athletes. We had our chances. We were right there in the end.”

East St. Louis stymied quarterback Jordan Coffey on a fourth-and-1 from the Flyers’ 20-yard line with 2:04 left in the game and the Bulldogs trailing 27-21. Coffey completed 20 of 34 passes for 216 yards and one touchdown with one interception for the game.

Before that, quarterback Detchauz Wray had given East St. Louis its 27-21 lead on a 1-yard sneak with 8:21 remaining, and he converted a two-point pass play to wide receiver Terry Hawthorne.

“That wasn’t the play we called,” Gaspari said of Coffey’s failed run. “He always has that option. He made a lot of great decisions throughout the day. A number of great audibles there were very effective. That one unfortunately didn’t quite go our way. That’s OK.”

Batavia turned three of four East St. Louis fumbles into 21 points, including 14 in the first quarter. Coffey and Ryan Webb hooked up for a 9-yard score 2:48 into the game. The Flyers came right back 12 seconds later on a 62-yard wide receiver screen from Wray to Terry Hawthorne.

But the Bulldogs went in front, 14-7, after recovering a second Flyers fumble at the East St. Louis 20. Bai Kabba hit the end zone from 3 yards out with 4:24 seconds to go in the quarter.

East St. Louis made it 14-13 on a 14-yard scamper by Courtney Molton, who gained 155 yards from 21 carries for the contest. Kicker Glen Faulkner, though, missed the extra point.

The Flyers led, 19-14, at halftime when Wray and Hawthorne connected on a 12-yard wide receiver screen with 10:48 remaining in the half. The two-point try was no good.

Batavia made it 21-19 when it turned a third East St. Louis fumble into seven points as Coffey sneaked in from the 1 with 9:06 left in the quarter.

But just more than 12 minutes later, Wray scored the game-winner and the Flyers’ late defensive stand ensured the Bulldogs would not be able to make the kind of deep playoff run that they enjoyed last year.

“We’ve gotten takeaways all year,” Gaspari said. “We’ve been very good at that. But we knew we were going to have a hard time driving the field against them consistently. They’re a very good team. The speed level is a little bit better than anything we have. I thought we executed pretty well at times and did what we needed to do. We just didn’t score enough points.”