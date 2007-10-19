Prep Zone: Geneva win could help verify rivalry

Rivalry? What rivalry?

All the Batavia vs. Geneva football mayhem is a rush for both communities, but on the field, the Bulldogs have run roughshod.

Batavia has won 11 of the past 12 in the series, including decisive victories in both of last season’s much-celebrated showdowns.

“Rivalry” can take on many definitions, but by at least one measure of the word – the kind contingent on two teams trading triumphs – Bulldogs vs. Vikings is no such thing.

Before Geneva-backers cry foul, realize that this perspective is not lost on Vikings coach Rob Wicinski.

“I had to kid my coaches,” Wicinski said.

“In order for there to be a rivalry, there’s got to be some mutual winning. It’s pretty difficult right now to call it a rivalry because they’ve pounded us so bad.”

Despite the recent history, Geneva has to be considered the favorite Friday night in Batavia. The Vikings are 8-0 and already have cemented the Western Sun Conference championship, while the Bulldogs are 5-3.

That doesn’t mean Geneva fans should feel comfortable about how this Week 9 clash will play out.

There is something about playing Geneva that clearly coaxes above-and-beyond efforts from Batavia football teams.

Batavia coach Mike Gaspari said he doesn’t want his kids to dwell too heavily on the past, but you sense it doesn’t break his heart to hear his players talk with pride about their ownership of the Geneva series. And many of them start talking about it long before they’re issued a varsity uniform.

“Our younger kids at our camp and so on, they feed off some of the things the older kids do and say,” said Gaspari, who coached the final of 20 straight Batavia losses to Geneva in 1985. “Geneva is always at the forefront of our minds, regardless of the time of year.”

Naturally Wicinski’s Vikings also value the Batavia matchup, but maybe not as fervently. While his team’s difficulty with Batavia over the past decade has largely resulted from being outmanned by the Bulldogs, Wicinski acknowledges the p ast few results have been perplexing.

“I’d say over the last maybe three years we’ve actually had some kids that have matched up with them, so that’s kudos to them for a really good job of preparing their kids, emphasizing this game and getting them ready,” Wicinski said.

If there is a season to test the theory of whether Batavia relishes its crack at Geneva more than the other way around, this is it. While the Bulldogs have played much better in recent weeks – like last year, in part because of the coaches’ decision to use some top players on both sides of the ball – the Vikings, at a minimum, should be in this game until the closing minutes.

Wicinski emphasizes that the Batavia blues do not diminish all that the Geneva program has accomplished in recent years. But the Vikings have ascended to an elite level because they’re a driven bunch, and no doubt, they’d love to erase what is perhaps the last remnant of the program’s former doldrums.

That remnant resides three miles to the south.

“You want to win,” Wicinski said. “Enough’s enough.”

Come Friday night, it will be quite a scene in Batavia.

There will be a radio crew from ESPN AM-1000, there will be fireworks and there will be no elbow room in the stands.

But will there be a true rivalry?

By the end of the night, the Vikings hope that’s no longer in question.

