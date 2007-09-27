Prepzone: Batavia unhappy at 2-3, but morale still high

The Batavia football team has been close, but now, the Bulldogs are close to running out of chances.

The 2-3 Bulldogs have fallen just short in frenzied comeback bids the past two weeks, losing Western Sun Conference games to Rochelle and Kaneland.

Now coach Mike Gaspari and his proud program have to win at least three of their final four games – which includes a matchup with unbeaten Geneva – for a crack at what would be the program’s 10th playoff berth in the past 12 years.

Gaspari has done some agonizing math in his head since the Kaneland loss, calculating a few points here and there the past two weeks would have the Bulldogs in drastically different shape.

“It’s that fine line that you walk a lot of times at the high school level,” Gaspari said. “The important thing is the kids don’t stop believing in themselves.”

What Batavia also needs is a sense of urgency – not only for the season, but at the start of games. Batavia has fallen into a costly habit of sleepwalking through the first half, and the Bulldogs have found pulling victories out of the fire late to be an impractical way to operate.

But as the Bulldogs prepare for Friday’s game against slumping Yorkville, Gaspari said his team’s morale remains high.

The same certainly holds true for the coaching staff. Though displeased to be 2-3, Gaspari recalls his early days on the job when that record would have been considered major progress.

“We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs over the years, so what we’re dealing with now is really not a lot of adversity for us as coaches,” Gaspari said. “Certainly, there’s some adversity for this group of kids that they’re not used to.”

The Bulldogs’ large following might have to scale back their ambitions for this season. Much of Batavia’s top-tier talent appears to be in the junior class, so the Bulldogs likely are a year away from making the kind of run that landed them in last year’s IHSA Class 6A state championship game.

Still, it would be a surprise for Batavia to fall short of the playoffs. Quarterback Jordan Coffey and running back Bai Kabba appear to be making strides, and the program’s ample depth makes the Bulldogs well-suited to withstand the rigors of late-season football.

The reality is two of Batavia’s three losses came to high-caliber opponents in St. Charles East and unbeaten Rochelle.

Last week’s 31-28 loss at Kaneland is more difficult to grasp, although give quarterback Jody Henningson and the Knights credit for an inspired performance.

In Yorkville, Sycamore and DeKalb, Batavia’s next three opponents are all decent – nothing more, nothing less.

The Bulldogs have put themselves in the position where they must handle all three.

But listen up, Tri-Cities fans. Gaspari said he has seen each of the remaining four opponents on film – including Week 9 opponent Geneva – and the veteran Bulldogs coach isn’t exactly quaking.

“I feel pretty good about where we’re at in terms of that there’s no game I see on the schedule where I think ‘Oh my goodness, we can’t win that game,’ ” Gaspari said.

Regrouping for a late-season playoff push, and doing so at the Vikings’ expense?

If they can pull it off, it would make the Bulldogs forget a lot of frustration.

– Jay Schwab is sports editor of the Kane County Chronicle. He can be reached at jschwab@kcchronicle.com or 630-845-5382.