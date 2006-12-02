Batavia-Normal Community quarter-by-quarter analysis

First quarter - Normal 14, Batavia 7

Batavia’s pregame optimism was backed up when quarterback Alex Schroeder hit Brandon Webb, then Alex Warner with long completions for a quick score. But the Ironmen made fast work of Batavia’s vaunted defense for two early scores of their own to take the lead. Normal coach Hud Venerable’s strategy is obvious – and successful – better to pass than deal with the Bulldogs’ physical line on the ground.

Second quarter - Normal 21, Batavia 7

Excellent field position allowed Normal to add another TD to go up by 14. It was time to start worrying for the Bulldogs, especially when it became clear Schroeder would have to leave with a shoulder injury. Only a fumble recovery by Tharryn Wright as Normal threatened to score again kept the quarter from being a mega-disaster.

Third quarter - Normal 27, Batavia 14

Brandon Holl recovers a fumble for the Bulldogs early in the quarter. The do-it-all senior comes up with big plays with astounding regularity. But backup quarterback Jordan Coffey’s ill-advised pass to the sidelines under duress is picked off for a Normal score late in the quarter, and the cause seems all but lost. That is until Coffey helps make amends with a 50-yard TD pass to Webb moments later.

Fourth quarter - Normal 30, Batavia 20

The charging Bulldogs score early to come within 27-20, but the Batavia defense is still laboring to slow down good-as-advertised Normal QB Omar Clayton. The Bulldogs finally get the stop they need midway through the quarter, but a dropped third-down pass at midfield on the subsequent Batavia possession brings the drive to a halt. Normal plays a sound final few minutes, and the Bulldogs’ ambitions are extinguished.