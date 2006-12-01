Loss in final a bummer for Batavia

BATAVIA – Downtown Saturday, some local football fans said they were disappointed with Batavia’s defeat at the state high school football championship.

“I was bummed for the kids, but I think everyone is still really proud,” local bartender Lori Warden said.

Despite a second-half rally by Batavia’s offense, the Bulldogs could not pull off the win and fell to Normal Community High School, 30-20, for the IHSA Class 6A state championship.

Fans watching the game at taverns in Batavia and Geneva saw the Bulldogs go into the half trailing by a couple of touchdowns.

It wasn’t until well into the second half that some Batavia receptions spurred belief that overcoming the deficit was possible.

Spectators noted one particular second-half drive, when Batavia scored on two plays in only 20 seconds.

“They were lucky to be there at all,” Batavia resident Bryan Cahill said.

Neither Cahill, nor anyone else at the Full Moon bar on Batavia Avenue, was disappointed with the results. Several of the trees up and down that street were wrapped with ribbons in the Bulldog red and yellow.

Batavia was coming off a big win against Geneva last weekend. Some people watching the game at Old Towne Pub in Geneva still rooted for the Bulldogs.

“It’s nice to see a local team,” Wes Cole, 66, of Geneva said.

The win had rallied a team spirit in Batavia.

“I know when they played Geneva, everyone came through the door stoked,” Warden said.