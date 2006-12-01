Opinion: Title loss won’t define Batavia

The Batavia Bulldogs had two straight years of brief playoff testing going into their first state championship game on Saturday.

The past two years, the Bulldogs won their first-round games, but fell short in the second. This year, the 12-1 Bulldogs played like champions, riding an eight-game winning streak into the Class 6A state title game. They took on undefeated No. 1 Normal High School.

But the Ironmen had history on their side, losing to Morris last year in the championship game. Since then, they reeled off 13 wins – the 14th coming in Champaign, 30-20, over the Bulldogs.

But the Bulldogs can hold their heads high.

They never gave up, not even when they were down 27-7 late in the third quarter. The Bulldogs scored two touchdowns to close the gap to 27-20 by the end of the quarter. Midway through the fourth quarter, dropped and incomplete passes sealed Batavia’s fate.

Batavia was not a team to give up.

The Bulldogs regrouped after a midseason 24-14 loss to Kaneland, a Class 5A semifinalist. Batavia defeated Geneva in the final game of season to earn its share of the Western Sun Conference title with the Vikings and Kaneland. Batavia bested Geneva, 28-0, in last weekend’s semifinal game – the first such match-up between Tri-Cities rivals.

Playing for the state championship is a long way from coach Mike Gaspari’s first season at Batavia, when the Bulldogs lost all nine games in 1985. This season’s 12 victories is a school record.

Batavia had a balanced offense. Quarterback Alex Schroeder, Tharryn Wright and Brett Bullock all rushed for more than 500 yards each, with Brian Krolikowski at 490. Schroeder also passed for nearly 1,900 yards and 17 touchdowns. His favorite receivers were Alex Warner and Brandon Holl.

The defensive and offensive lines were huge, averaging 241 pounds on offense and 255 pounds on defense. The defense was anchored by Mike Garrity, who will play college ball at the University of Illinois, and Kevin McFarland, who had 24 quarterback sacks. Linebacker Nick Bex led Batavia with 94 tackles.

The Bulldogs gave it their all, and that got them to the state championship game.

Let’s be honest: The players won’t forget losing to Normal. Neither will they forget the wild, record-breaking season they had. Normal did not blow away the Bulldogs; they were in it until the final minutes of the game.

Success is not always measured in championships. It is measured in drive, determination and dominance. They might not have the first-place trophy to show for it, but each Bulldog is a champion in his own right who can hold his head high with pride.